SNAP Updates – Food Stamps Can Now Be Requested in These Counties

Recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in 22 Oregon counties, including Douglas County, have until December 18 to request replacement benefits for food lost during the severe storm on November 19-20. The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) extended this deadline to assist families impacted by power outages and other disruptions caused by intense rain and winds.

Here’s what you need to know about eligibility, the application process, and the counties affected by this initiative.

Eligibility

The ODHS extended the usual 10-day window to 30 days, with federal approval, ensuring those affected have enough time to apply.

You qualify for replacement benefits if:

You lost food purchased with SNAP benefits due to the storm.

The damage resulted from storm-related conditions such as power outages.

This initiative supports families facing food insecurity after the storm’s disruptions.

How to Apply

If you need to replace food lost during the storm, here’s how to file your claim before the December 18 deadline:

Estimate the Cost: Receipts aren’t required, but provide an approximate value of SNAP-purchased food that was spoiled or discarded. Contact ODHS: Reach out to your local ODHS office or use designated hotlines for guidance. Complete the Form: Submit the official form to initiate your claim. ODHS staff can assist you with the process if needed.

Act promptly to ensure your request is processed within the extended timeline.

Counties Affected

The storm caused widespread power outages affecting over 25,000 households. The hardest-hit counties include:

Douglas

Lane

Marion

And 19 others across Oregon

Thousands of families experienced food spoilage due to the storm, making this support crucial for recovery.

Benefit Replacement

Extended Deadline : Claims must be submitted by December 18 .

: Claims must be submitted by . Documentation : Receipts aren’t required, but a detailed estimate of lost food helps streamline the process.

: Receipts aren’t required, but a detailed estimate of lost food helps streamline the process. Eligibility: Replacement is available for food lost due to storm-related conditions, such as power outages.

Why This Extension Matters

SNAP is a lifeline for many families, particularly during emergencies. By extending the deadline, the ODHS acknowledges the logistical challenges of disaster recovery and ensures families have a fair chance to recoup their losses.

This extension aims to:

Provide immediate relief to affected households.

Strengthen food security for vulnerable families.

Alleviate the economic burden caused by the storm.

Next Steps

If you were impacted by the storm, take advantage of this extended opportunity to request replacement benefits. Visit the ODHS website or contact their offices directly for more details. Acting quickly increases your chances of receiving the support you need.

