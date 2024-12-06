SNAP Update – Eligible Families of Three Can Receive $768 in Upcoming Payments Across the United States

If you rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, also known as food stamps, understanding the December payout schedule is crucial. Families of three can receive up to $768 this month, depending on eligibility and local office determinations. Here’s what you need to know about payments, eligibility requirements, and remaining payout dates for December.

Payment

SNAP benefits vary based on household size, income, and other factors. For a family of three, the maximum benefit is $768. Here’s a breakdown of other benefit amounts:

Single individual : Up to $292

: Up to $292 Couples or 2-member families : Up to $535

: Up to $535 Family of four : Up to $975

: Up to $975 Household of eight: Up to $1,756

These amounts apply to the 48 contiguous states. Due to higher inflation, Hawaii and Guam provide larger SNAP payments.

Payout

The payment dates vary across states. Here are the remaining December payout schedules for families of three:

State/Territory Payout Dates Alabama Dec 4–23 Arizona Dec 1–13 Arkansas Dec 4–13 California Dec 1–10 Colorado Dec 1–10 Delaware Dec 2–23 Florida Dec 1–28 Georgia Dec 5–23 Hawaii Dec 3–5 Idaho Dec 1–10 Illinois Dec 1–10 Indiana Dec 5–23 Iowa Dec 1–10 Kansas Dec 1–10 Kentucky Dec 1–19 Louisiana Dec 1–23 Maine Dec 10–14 Maryland Dec 4–23 Massachusetts Dec 1–14 Michigan Dec 3–21 Minnesota Dec 4–13 Mississippi Dec 4–21 Missouri Dec 1–22 Montana Dec 2–6 Nebraska Dec 1–5 Nevada Dec 1–10 New Hampshire Dec 5 New Jersey Dec 1–5 New Mexico Dec 1–20 New York Dec 1–9 North Carolina Dec 3–21 Ohio Dec 2–20 Oklahoma Dec 1–10 Oregon Dec 1–9 Pennsylvania Over 10 working days South Carolina Dec 1–10 South Dakota Dec 10 Tennessee Dec 1–20 Texas Dec 1–28 Utah Dec 5, 11, 15 Virginia Dec 1–7 Washington Dec 1–20 West Virginia Dec 1–9 Wisconsin Dec 1–15 Guam Dec 1–10 Puerto Rico Dec 4–22 Washington D.C. Dec 1–10

Eligibility

To receive SNAP benefits, families must meet certain criteria. A caseworker determines your eligibility, but here are the main requirements:

Income

Gross Monthly Income: Total household income before deductions must fall within limits. Net Monthly Income: Income after deductions must meet program guidelines.

Resources

Countable Resources: Up to $2,750 or $4,250 for seniors or individuals with disabilities.

Citizenship and Work

Citizenship: Applicants must be U.S. citizens or eligible non-citizens. Work Requirements: Some states impose specific work-related criteria, including ABAWD (Able-Bodied Adults Without Dependents) time limits for individuals aged 18–54.

Tools to Estimate

Some states provide SNAP benefit estimators. For example, Oregon’s SNAP Estimator Tool lets you check your potential benefit amount and eligibility.

