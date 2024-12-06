SNAP Update – Eligible Families of Three Can Receive $768 in Upcoming Payments Across the United States

If you rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, also known as food stamps, understanding the December payout schedule is crucial. Families of three can receive up to $768 this month, depending on eligibility and local office determinations. Here’s what you need to know about payments, eligibility requirements, and remaining payout dates for December.
SNAP benefits vary based on household size, income, and other factors. For a family of three, the maximum benefit is $768. Here’s a breakdown of other benefit amounts:
- Single individual: Up to $292
- Couples or 2-member families: Up to $535
- Family of four: Up to $975
- Household of eight: Up to $1,756
These amounts apply to the 48 contiguous states. Due to higher inflation, Hawaii and Guam provide larger SNAP payments.
The payment dates vary across states. Here are the remaining December payout schedules for families of three:
|State/Territory
|Payout Dates
|Alabama
|Dec 4–23
|Arizona
|Dec 1–13
|Arkansas
|Dec 4–13
|California
|Dec 1–10
|Colorado
|Dec 1–10
|Delaware
|Dec 2–23
|Florida
|Dec 1–28
|Georgia
|Dec 5–23
|Hawaii
|Dec 3–5
|Idaho
|Dec 1–10
|Illinois
|Dec 1–10
|Indiana
|Dec 5–23
|Iowa
|Dec 1–10
|Kansas
|Dec 1–10
|Kentucky
|Dec 1–19
|Louisiana
|Dec 1–23
|Maine
|Dec 10–14
|Maryland
|Dec 4–23
|Massachusetts
|Dec 1–14
|Michigan
|Dec 3–21
|Minnesota
|Dec 4–13
|Mississippi
|Dec 4–21
|Missouri
|Dec 1–22
|Montana
|Dec 2–6
|Nebraska
|Dec 1–5
|Nevada
|Dec 1–10
|New Hampshire
|Dec 5
|New Jersey
|Dec 1–5
|New Mexico
|Dec 1–20
|New York
|Dec 1–9
|North Carolina
|Dec 3–21
|Ohio
|Dec 2–20
|Oklahoma
|Dec 1–10
|Oregon
|Dec 1–9
|Pennsylvania
|Over 10 working days
|South Carolina
|Dec 1–10
|South Dakota
|Dec 10
|Tennessee
|Dec 1–20
|Texas
|Dec 1–28
|Utah
|Dec 5, 11, 15
|Virginia
|Dec 1–7
|Washington
|Dec 1–20
|West Virginia
|Dec 1–9
|Wisconsin
|Dec 1–15
|Guam
|Dec 1–10
|Puerto Rico
|Dec 4–22
|Washington D.C.
|Dec 1–10
Eligibility
To receive SNAP benefits, families must meet certain criteria. A caseworker determines your eligibility, but here are the main requirements:
Income
- Gross Monthly Income: Total household income before deductions must fall within limits.
- Net Monthly Income: Income after deductions must meet program guidelines.
Resources
- Countable Resources: Up to $2,750 or $4,250 for seniors or individuals with disabilities.
Citizenship and Work
- Citizenship: Applicants must be U.S. citizens or eligible non-citizens.
- Work Requirements: Some states impose specific work-related criteria, including ABAWD (Able-Bodied Adults Without Dependents) time limits for individuals aged 18–54.
Tools to Estimate
Some states provide SNAP benefit estimators. For example, Oregon’s SNAP Estimator Tool lets you check your potential benefit amount and eligibility.
FAQs
What is the SNAP max benefit for 3 people?
It is $768 for families of three in the 48 contiguous states.
Which states offer SNAP benefits in December?
Every state issues benefits in December, but dates vary.
Can SNAP estimators help check eligibility?
Yes, tools like Oregon’s estimator are helpful.
What is the SNAP limit for a family of eight?
The max benefit for eight is $1,756.
Do SNAP amounts differ by location?
Yes, Hawaii and Guam offer higher benefits.