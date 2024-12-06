Finance

SNAP Update – Eligible Families of Three Can Receive $768 in Upcoming Payments Across the United States

By Russian Bandana

Published on:

Donald Trump

If you rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, also known as food stamps, understanding the December payout schedule is crucial. Families of three can receive up to $768 this month, depending on eligibility and local office determinations. Here’s what you need to know about payments, eligibility requirements, and remaining payout dates for December.

Payment

SNAP benefits vary based on household size, income, and other factors. For a family of three, the maximum benefit is $768. Here’s a breakdown of other benefit amounts:

  • Single individual: Up to $292
  • Couples or 2-member families: Up to $535
  • Family of four: Up to $975
  • Household of eight: Up to $1,756

These amounts apply to the 48 contiguous states. Due to higher inflation, Hawaii and Guam provide larger SNAP payments.

Payout

The payment dates vary across states. Here are the remaining December payout schedules for families of three:

State/TerritoryPayout Dates
AlabamaDec 4–23
ArizonaDec 1–13
ArkansasDec 4–13
CaliforniaDec 1–10
ColoradoDec 1–10
DelawareDec 2–23
FloridaDec 1–28
GeorgiaDec 5–23
HawaiiDec 3–5
IdahoDec 1–10
IllinoisDec 1–10
IndianaDec 5–23
IowaDec 1–10
KansasDec 1–10
KentuckyDec 1–19
LouisianaDec 1–23
MaineDec 10–14
MarylandDec 4–23
MassachusettsDec 1–14
MichiganDec 3–21
MinnesotaDec 4–13
MississippiDec 4–21
MissouriDec 1–22
MontanaDec 2–6
NebraskaDec 1–5
NevadaDec 1–10
New HampshireDec 5
New JerseyDec 1–5
New MexicoDec 1–20
New YorkDec 1–9
North CarolinaDec 3–21
OhioDec 2–20
OklahomaDec 1–10
OregonDec 1–9
PennsylvaniaOver 10 working days
South CarolinaDec 1–10
South DakotaDec 10
TennesseeDec 1–20
TexasDec 1–28
UtahDec 5, 11, 15
VirginiaDec 1–7
WashingtonDec 1–20
West VirginiaDec 1–9
WisconsinDec 1–15
GuamDec 1–10
Puerto RicoDec 4–22
Washington D.C.Dec 1–10

Eligibility

To receive SNAP benefits, families must meet certain criteria. A caseworker determines your eligibility, but here are the main requirements:

Income

  1. Gross Monthly Income: Total household income before deductions must fall within limits.
  2. Net Monthly Income: Income after deductions must meet program guidelines.

Resources

  1. Countable Resources: Up to $2,750 or $4,250 for seniors or individuals with disabilities.

Citizenship and Work

  1. Citizenship: Applicants must be U.S. citizens or eligible non-citizens.
  2. Work Requirements: Some states impose specific work-related criteria, including ABAWD (Able-Bodied Adults Without Dependents) time limits for individuals aged 18–54.

Tools to Estimate

Some states provide SNAP benefit estimators. For example, Oregon’s SNAP Estimator Tool lets you check your potential benefit amount and eligibility.

FAQs

What is the SNAP max benefit for 3 people?

It is $768 for families of three in the 48 contiguous states.

Which states offer SNAP benefits in December?

Every state issues benefits in December, but dates vary.

Can SNAP estimators help check eligibility?

Yes, tools like Oregon’s estimator are helpful.

What is the SNAP limit for a family of eight?

The max benefit for eight is $1,756.

Do SNAP amounts differ by location?

Yes, Hawaii and Guam offer higher benefits.

For You!

Donald Trump

Are You Eligible for SNAP Benefits in Florida? Check Eligibility Criteria Here

Donald Trump

VA Disability Benefits at 60% with a Spouse – How Much Will You Receive with Dependents?

Donald Trump

New $1,000 Stimulus Payment in December – Available to Residents of This State

Donald Trump

$4,400 Data Breach Settlement Payment – All You Need Is a Bank Statement

Donald Trump

SSDI Checks Scheduled for December – Social Security Confirms Official Payment Dates

family SNAP benefits Food Stamps payments SNAP benefits December SNAP eligibility 2023 SNAP payment dates

Russian Bandana

A seasoned tax analyst renowned for his expertise in international taxation. Bandana's contributions to the tax news blog provide readers with valuable insights into the complexities of cross-border taxation and compliance.

Recommend For You

Donald Trump

Are You Eligible for SNAP Benefits in Florida? Check Eligibility Criteria Here

Donald Trump

VA Disability Benefits at 60% with a Spouse – How Much Will You Receive with Dependents?

Donald Trump

New $1,000 Stimulus Payment in December – Available to Residents of This State

Donald Trump

$4,400 Data Breach Settlement Payment – All You Need Is a Bank Statement

Donald Trump

SSDI Checks Scheduled for December – Social Security Confirms Official Payment Dates

Donald Trump

Calculate the Increase in Social Security Retirement Checks – Official Adjustment for January 2025

Donald Trump

10 Key Facts About SSI Payments Ahead of the 2025 COLA Adjustment

Donald Trump

SSDI Payment of Up to $4,018 Confirmed for January – Eligible Recipients to Receive This New Social Security Check

Donald Trump

SNAP Update – Eligible Families of Three Can Receive $768 in Upcoming Payments Across the United States

Donald Trump

IRS 401(k) – 2025 Contribution Limits for Taxpayers Aged 50 and Older

Donald Trump

IRS Confirms Major Updates to 401(k) Plans – Top 4 Changes to Know

Donald Trump

SSDI Checks Scheduled for December – Social Security Confirms Payment Dates

Leave a Comment