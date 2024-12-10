SNAP Recipients Who Fail to Meet This Requirement Could Lose Their Food Stamp Benefits in 2025

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is a vital resource for many Americans, but it comes with specific rules, especially for Able-Bodied Adults Without Dependents (ABAWD). Starting in 2025, stricter time limits and work requirements will impact certain groups, including individuals aged 53 and 54. Here’s what you need to know to maintain your SNAP benefits or look into exemptions.

ABAWD Rules

ABAWD recipients aged 18–54 must meet work requirements to continue receiving SNAP benefits beyond three months in a three-year period. To comply, you must:

Work at least 20 hours per week , or

, or Complete a total of 80 hours per month.

These rules are designed to encourage self-sufficiency but can be challenging for individuals in certain circumstances.

Impact on Ages 53 and 54

Before October 1, 2024, individuals aged 53 and 54 were not subject to the ABAWD time limits. However, as of this date, they are now included. If someone in this age group did not meet the work requirement in October, November, and December 2024, they risk losing their SNAP benefits in 2025.

For those affected, finding employment or qualifying for an exemption is critical to avoid disruptions in assistance.

Work Requirements

If traditional employment isn’t feasible, there are alternative ways to satisfy SNAP’s ABAWD work requirements:

Volunteering: Engage in unpaid community service.

Engage in unpaid community service. SNAP Work Programs: Participate in authorized programs designed to enhance job skills and employability.

Participate in authorized programs designed to enhance job skills and employability. Combination of Work and Training: Split time between employment and educational or training activities.

Split time between employment and educational or training activities. Workfare: Perform a set number of hours of work as determined by the SNAP program.

These options provide flexibility for those unable to secure standard employment.

Exemptions

Certain individuals may be exempt from the ABAWD time limits. You may qualify if you are:

Pregnant

Disabled or have a qualifying medical condition.

or have a qualifying medical condition. Caring for a minor under 18 in your household.

in your household. Excused from general work requirements due to other qualifying factors.

due to other qualifying factors. A Veteran who meets eligibility criteria.

who meets eligibility criteria. Formerly in foster care and aged 24 or younger.

These exemptions ensure that vulnerable individuals continue receiving SNAP benefits without meeting the work requirements.

What Should You Do Now?

If you fall under the ABAWD category, taking action is essential to avoid losing your benefits in 2025:

Secure Employment or Volunteer Work: Start meeting the 20-hour-per-week requirement.

Start meeting the 20-hour-per-week requirement. Explore Training Opportunities: Enroll in SNAP work programs or combine work with skill-building activities.

Enroll in SNAP work programs or combine work with skill-building activities. Check Exemptions: Review your circumstances to see if you qualify for an exemption from the ABAWD rules.

SNAP benefits provide crucial support for millions of Americans. Addressing and adhering to these updated ABAWD rules can help you maintain access to this lifeline. If you’re unsure about your status or need assistance, reach out to your local SNAP office for guidance.

FAQs