SNAP Recipients in These States Will Receive Their New Food Stamps (Up to $292–$1,756) on a Single Payment Date

For December 2024, SNAP benefits (commonly known as Food Stamps) will be issued between December 1 and December 28 across the United States. The exact date when recipients receive their benefits depends on their state or territory’s payment schedule. Some states simplify the process by issuing benefits on a single day, while others distribute payments across a range of dates.

Here’s what you need to know about SNAP benefits in December 2024, including payment schedules and maximum benefit amounts.

States with Single Payday

A few states and territories issue SNAP benefits to all recipients on December 1, 2024, eliminating the need for complex payment schedules:

Alaska

Vermont

Rhode Island

North Dakota

United States Virgin Islands

Alaska’s Unique SNAP Payments

Alaska offers the highest SNAP benefits due to elevated costs of living and inflation. For example:

Individual SNAP Benefits : $377 (city) to $586 (Rural 2 areas).

: $377 (city) to $586 (Rural 2 areas). Family of Eight: Up to $3,516 in Rural 2 areas.

Other states and territories follow the same maximum benefit amounts as the contiguous U.S., detailed below.

Maximum SNAP Benefits

Here are the maximum monthly benefit amounts for individuals and households in most states:

Household Size Maximum Benefit 1 $292 2 $536 3 $768 4 $975 5 $1,158 6 $1,390 7 $1,536 8 $1,756 Additional Member $220 each

Payment Dates

If you live outside the states with single-day payments, your benefits will be issued according to your state’s schedule. Here’s the full list:

State/Territory Payment Dates Alabama December 4–23 Arizona December 1–13 Arkansas December 4–13 California December 1–10 Colorado December 1–10 Connecticut December 1–3 Delaware December 2–23 Florida December 1–28 Georgia December 5–23 Hawaii December 3–5 Idaho December 1–10 Illinois December 1–10 Indiana December 5–23 Iowa December 1–10 Kansas December 1–10 Kentucky December 1–19 Louisiana December 1–23 Maine December 10–14 Maryland December 4–23 Massachusetts December 1–14 Michigan December 3–21 Minnesota December 4–13 Mississippi December 4–21 Missouri December 1–22 Montana December 2–6 Nebraska December 1–5 Nevada December 1–10 New Hampshire December 5 New Jersey December 1–5 New Mexico December 1–20 New York December 1–9 North Carolina December 3–21 Ohio December 2–20 Oklahoma December 1–10 Oregon December 1–9 Pennsylvania First 10 business days South Carolina December 1–10 South Dakota December 10 Tennessee December 1–20 Texas December 1–28 Utah December 5, 11, 15 Virginia December 1–7 Washington December 1–20 West Virginia December 1–9 Wisconsin December 1–15 Wyoming December 1–4 Guam December 1–10 Puerto Rico December 4–22 District of Columbia December 1–10

Key Takeaways

Whether you’re in a state with a single payday or one with staggered payments, knowing your SNAP schedule ensures you can plan your December expenses effectively. Alaska provides the highest benefits due to its unique cost structure, but even in other states, SNAP benefits can make a big difference for families and individuals in need.

FAQs