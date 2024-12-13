SNAP Recipients in the U.S. to Receive Up to $1,756 by December 23 – Check Payment Dates

Millions of Americans rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to meet their food needs. As December progresses, states including Alabama, Delaware, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, and Maryland have unique payment schedules based on case numbers, last names, or Social Security Numbers.

These differences stem from how states manage applications and distribute payments, even though all funding comes from the USDA. Here’s a detailed breakdown of each state’s approach.

Alabama SNAP Payment Schedule

Alabama issues SNAP benefits based on the last two digits of a recipient’s case number. The schedule for December is as follows:

Case Number Ends In Payment Date 40-44 December 12 45-49 December 13 50-54 December 14 55-59 December 15 60-64 December 16 65-69 December 17 70-74 December 18 75-79 December 19 80-84 December 20 85-89 December 21 90-94 December 22 95-99 December 23

Delaware schedules payments based on the first letter of a recipient’s last name.

Last Name Begins With Payment Date K December 12 Q, R December 18 U, V December 21 X, Y, Z December 23

Georgia

Georgia uses the last two digits of the recipient’s ID for scheduling.

ID Ends In Payment Date 40-49 December 13 50-59 December 15 60-69 December 17 70-79 December 19 80-89 December 21 90-99 December 23

Indiana

Indiana determines payment dates based on the first letter of the recipient’s last name.

Last Name Begins With Payment Date H, I December 11 J, K, L December 13 M, N December 15 O, P, Q, R December 17 S December 19 T, U, V December 21 W, X, Y, Z December 23

Louisiana organizes payments based on the last digit of the recipient’s Social Security Number (SSN).

SSN Ends In Payment Date 4 December 13 5 December 15 6 December 17 7 December 19 8 December 21 9 December 23

Maryland

Maryland uses the first three letters of the recipient’s last name to arrange payments.

Last Name Letters Payment Date HAY and JAB December 12 JAC and KIM December 13 KIN and LOX December 14 LOY and MCO December 15 MCP and NEF December 16 NEG and PGZ December 17 PHA and RIC December 18 RID and SDZ December 19 SEA and STC December 20 STD and TRA December 21 TRB and WES December 22 WET and ZZZ December 23

Key Takeaways

Automatic Payments: All SNAP payments are deposited directly to EBT cards without additional action from recipients. Verify Details: Ensure your account information is accurate to avoid delays. State Differences: Paydays vary by state and are based on unique identifiers like case numbers, last names, or SSNs.

These schedules ensure timely and efficient distribution of food assistance to millions of families during the holiday season.

