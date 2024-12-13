Finance

SNAP Recipients in the U.S. to Receive Up to $1,756 by December 23 – Check Payment Dates

By Russian Bandana

Millions of Americans rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to meet their food needs. As December progresses, states including Alabama, Delaware, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, and Maryland have unique payment schedules based on case numbers, last names, or Social Security Numbers.

These differences stem from how states manage applications and distribute payments, even though all funding comes from the USDA. Here’s a detailed breakdown of each state’s approach.

Alabama SNAP Payment Schedule

Alabama issues SNAP benefits based on the last two digits of a recipient’s case number. The schedule for December is as follows:

Case Number Ends InPayment Date
40-44December 12
45-49December 13
50-54December 14
55-59December 15
60-64December 16
65-69December 17
70-74December 18
75-79December 19
80-84December 20
85-89December 21
90-94December 22
95-99December 23

SNAP Schedules

Delaware schedules payments based on the first letter of a recipient’s last name.

Last Name Begins WithPayment Date
KDecember 12
Q, RDecember 18
U, VDecember 21
X, Y, ZDecember 23

Georgia

Georgia uses the last two digits of the recipient’s ID for scheduling.

ID Ends InPayment Date
40-49December 13
50-59December 15
60-69December 17
70-79December 19
80-89December 21
90-99December 23

Indiana

Indiana determines payment dates based on the first letter of the recipient’s last name.

Last Name Begins WithPayment Date
H, IDecember 11
J, K, LDecember 13
M, NDecember 15
O, P, Q, RDecember 17
SDecember 19
T, U, VDecember 21
W, X, Y, ZDecember 23

SNAP Schedules

Louisiana organizes payments based on the last digit of the recipient’s Social Security Number (SSN).

SSN Ends InPayment Date
4December 13
5December 15
6December 17
7December 19
8December 21
9December 23

Maryland

Maryland uses the first three letters of the recipient’s last name to arrange payments.

Last Name LettersPayment Date
HAY and JABDecember 12
JAC and KIMDecember 13
KIN and LOXDecember 14
LOY and MCODecember 15
MCP and NEFDecember 16
NEG and PGZDecember 17
PHA and RICDecember 18
RID and SDZDecember 19
SEA and STCDecember 20
STD and TRADecember 21
TRB and WESDecember 22
WET and ZZZDecember 23

Key Takeaways

  1. Automatic Payments: All SNAP payments are deposited directly to EBT cards without additional action from recipients.
  2. Verify Details: Ensure your account information is accurate to avoid delays.
  3. State Differences: Paydays vary by state and are based on unique identifiers like case numbers, last names, or SSNs.

These schedules ensure timely and efficient distribution of food assistance to millions of families during the holiday season.

FAQs

When will Alabama issue SNAP benefits?

Alabama will issue benefits between December 12 and December 23, 2024.

How does Delaware determine SNAP paydays?

Delaware uses the first letter of the recipient’s last name.

What is the basis for Georgia’s SNAP schedule?

Georgia bases SNAP paydays on the last two digits of the recipient’s ID.

How does Louisiana schedule SNAP payments?

Louisiana uses the last digit of the recipient’s Social Security Number.

What letters determine Maryland’s SNAP paydays?

Maryland uses the first three letters of the recipient’s last name.

Russian Bandana

A seasoned tax analyst renowned for his expertise in international taxation. Bandana's contributions to the tax news blog provide readers with valuable insights into the complexities of cross-border taxation and compliance.

