SNAP Payments and Food Stamps – Full List of States Offering $3,516 in Assistance for Families

As November SNAP benefits come to an end, recipients across the U.S. are preparing for their December grocery budgets. Addressing when and how much you’ll receive can help you plan effectively. With SNAP payments staggered throughout the month, it’s essential to know your state’s schedule and the benefits you can expect.

SNAP Payment Dates

SNAP benefits, also known as Food Stamps or CalFresh in California, are distributed monthly by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Depending on your state, payments may arrive on a single day or be spread over several weeks. Here’s a breakdown of when states issue benefits in December:

State Payment Dates Alabama December 4–23 Alaska December 1 Arizona December 1–13 Arkansas December 4–13 California December 1–10 Colorado December 1–10 Connecticut December 1–3 Delaware December 2–23 Florida December 1–28 Georgia December 5–23 Hawaii December 3–5 Idaho December 1–10 Illinois December 1–10 Indiana December 5–23 Iowa December 1–10 Kansas December 1–10 Kentucky December 1–19 Louisiana December 1–23 Maryland December 4–23 Massachusetts December 1–14 Michigan December 3–21 Minnesota December 4–13 Mississippi December 4–21 Missouri December 1–22 Montana December 2–6 Nebraska December 1–5 Nevada December 1–10 New Hampshire December 5 New Jersey December 1–5 New Mexico December 1–20 New York December 1–9 North Carolina December 3–21 North Dakota December 1 Ohio December 2–20 Oklahoma December 1–10 Oregon December 1–9 Pennsylvania First 10 business days Rhode Island December 1 South Carolina December 1–10 South Dakota December 10 Tennessee December 1–20 Texas December 1–28 Utah December 5, 11, 15 Vermont December 1 Virginia December 1–7 Washington December 1–20 West Virginia December 1–9 Wisconsin December 1–15 Wyoming December 1–4 Guam December 1–10 Puerto Rico December 4–22 District of Columbia December 1–10 U.S. Virgin Islands December 1

Maine and South Dakota are exceptions, starting their benefits later. Maine will issue benefits from December 10–14, and South Dakota will release them on December 10.

Benefit Amounts

SNAP benefit amounts are determined by household size, income, and location. Maximum benefit amounts for December 2024 remain unchanged through September 30, 2025.

Household Size Maximum Benefit (48 States) Rural Alaska (Rural 2) 1 $292 $586 2 $535 $1,074 4 $973 $1,956 8 $1,756 $3,516

Higher benefits are provided in Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands due to increased costs of living.

Preparing for December

To ensure smooth grocery planning, remember:

SNAP benefits vary in timing depending on your state.

Maximum benefit amounts differ based on location and household size.

States like Texas and Florida issue payments throughout the month, so plan accordingly.

As SNAP benefits help millions manage food expenses, knowing your payment date and amount is key to effective budgeting. Whether you’re in California, Texas, or rural Alaska, knowing when and how much you’ll receive ensures you’re ready for December’s grocery needs.

