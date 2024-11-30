Finance

SNAP Payments and Food Stamps – Full List of States Offering $3,516 in Assistance for Families

As November SNAP benefits come to an end, recipients across the U.S. are preparing for their December grocery budgets. Addressing when and how much you’ll receive can help you plan effectively. With SNAP payments staggered throughout the month, it’s essential to know your state’s schedule and the benefits you can expect.

SNAP Payment Dates

SNAP benefits, also known as Food Stamps or CalFresh in California, are distributed monthly by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Depending on your state, payments may arrive on a single day or be spread over several weeks. Here’s a breakdown of when states issue benefits in December:

StatePayment Dates
AlabamaDecember 4–23
AlaskaDecember 1
ArizonaDecember 1–13
ArkansasDecember 4–13
CaliforniaDecember 1–10
ColoradoDecember 1–10
ConnecticutDecember 1–3
DelawareDecember 2–23
FloridaDecember 1–28
GeorgiaDecember 5–23
HawaiiDecember 3–5
IdahoDecember 1–10
IllinoisDecember 1–10
IndianaDecember 5–23
IowaDecember 1–10
KansasDecember 1–10
KentuckyDecember 1–19
LouisianaDecember 1–23
MarylandDecember 4–23
MassachusettsDecember 1–14
MichiganDecember 3–21
MinnesotaDecember 4–13
MississippiDecember 4–21
MissouriDecember 1–22
MontanaDecember 2–6
NebraskaDecember 1–5
NevadaDecember 1–10
New HampshireDecember 5
New JerseyDecember 1–5
New MexicoDecember 1–20
New YorkDecember 1–9
North CarolinaDecember 3–21
North DakotaDecember 1
OhioDecember 2–20
OklahomaDecember 1–10
OregonDecember 1–9
PennsylvaniaFirst 10 business days
Rhode IslandDecember 1
South CarolinaDecember 1–10
South DakotaDecember 10
TennesseeDecember 1–20
TexasDecember 1–28
UtahDecember 5, 11, 15
VermontDecember 1
VirginiaDecember 1–7
WashingtonDecember 1–20
West VirginiaDecember 1–9
WisconsinDecember 1–15
WyomingDecember 1–4
GuamDecember 1–10
Puerto RicoDecember 4–22
District of ColumbiaDecember 1–10
U.S. Virgin IslandsDecember 1

Maine and South Dakota are exceptions, starting their benefits later. Maine will issue benefits from December 10–14, and South Dakota will release them on December 10.

Benefit Amounts

SNAP benefit amounts are determined by household size, income, and location. Maximum benefit amounts for December 2024 remain unchanged through September 30, 2025.

Household SizeMaximum Benefit (48 States)Rural Alaska (Rural 2)
1$292$586
2$535$1,074
4$973$1,956
8$1,756$3,516

Higher benefits are provided in Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands due to increased costs of living.

Preparing for December

To ensure smooth grocery planning, remember:

  • SNAP benefits vary in timing depending on your state.
  • Maximum benefit amounts differ based on location and household size.
  • States like Texas and Florida issue payments throughout the month, so plan accordingly.

As SNAP benefits help millions manage food expenses, knowing your payment date and amount is key to effective budgeting. Whether you’re in California, Texas, or rural Alaska, knowing when and how much you’ll receive ensures you’re ready for December’s grocery needs.

FAQs

When do December SNAP payments start?

Most states begin issuing SNAP benefits on December 1.

Which states issue SNAP benefits late in December?

Maine and South Dakota start payments after December 10.

What is the maximum SNAP benefit for one person?

The maximum benefit is $292 in the contiguous states.

Are SNAP benefits higher in Alaska?

Yes, benefits are higher in rural Alaska due to increased living costs.

How can I check my SNAP benefit schedule?

Check with your state’s SNAP office or website for details.

