SNAP Payment Schedule for Texas in December – Check Food Stamp Paydays Ahead of 2025

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in Texas will continue its distribution of benefits through December 28, 2024. SNAP payments are issued based on the Eligibility Determination Group (EDG) number assigned to each recipient. Here’s a detailed breakdown of when you can expect to receive your SNAP benefits this month based on your EDG.

Payments

December 5 : Recipients with EDG numbers ending in 2 will receive their benefits.

: Recipients with EDG numbers ending in will receive their benefits. December 6 : EDG numbers ending in 3 will get their payments.

: EDG numbers ending in will get their payments. December 7: Those whose EDG ends in 4 will receive funds.

From December 9 onward:

Pay Date EDG Number Ending December 9 5 December 11 6 December 12 7 December 13 8 December 15 9

These payments are for those who certified before June 2020.

December 15

For payments beyond December 15, multiple EDG number groups may receive benefits on the same day.

Pay Date EDG Numbers Ending In December 16 00-03, 54-57 December 17 04-06, 58-60 December 18 07-10, 61-64 December 19 11-13, 65-67 December 20 14-17, 68-71 December 21 18-20, 72-74 December 22 21-24, 75-78 December 23 25-27, 79-81 December 24 28-31, 82-85 December 25 32-34, 86-88 December 26 35-38, 89-92 December 27 39-41, 46-49, 93-95 December 28 42-45, 50-53, 96-99

How Payments Work

In Texas, SNAP benefits are distributed electronically via the Lone Star Card. This card operates like a debit card and can be used to purchase approved food items. Be sure to check your Lone Star Card balance on your designated pay date to ensure funds are available.

If you’re unsure of your EDG number or when to expect your benefits, contact the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) or log into your account on the YourTexasBenefits website for personalized information.

