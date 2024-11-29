Finance

SNAP Payment Dates for Hawaii and Other States: What You Need to Know

If you live in Hawaii and are receiving SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits, you could receive up to $1,723 in benefits for your family of four.

The next payment date for Hawaii is November 5, 2024, according to the USDA. If you qualify for the full benefits, this is the maximum amount you can expect.

Who Is Eligible for SNAP Payments in Hawaii?

To receive the SNAP payment in Hawaii, your family must meet certain income and household size requirements. For example, a family of four could receive the full benefit of $1,723, but this amount can vary depending on factors like income and household size.

If you are eligible and your last name begins with a letter between J and Z, the next SNAP payment will be on November 5. Make sure to check your EBT card around that time to receive the benefits.

Payment Dates in Other States

Hawaii’s SNAP payments will be issued on November 5, 2024. However, other states may have different payment schedules. For example, people in Florida and Texas will receive their SNAP payments later in the month. Check below for the full schedule of when payments will be made in other states.

Payment Dates in Hawaii and Other States

  • Hawaii: November 5
  • Florida: November 1 to 28
  • Texas: November 1 to 28
  • California: November 1 to 10
  • New York: November 1 to 9
  • Georgia: November 5 to 23
  • Alabama: November 4 to 23
  • Arizona: November 1 to 13

These are just a few examples of when SNAP payments are scheduled for November. Check the dates for your state to know when to expect your benefits.

How Much Can You Get in SNAP Benefits?

The amount of SNAP benefits depends on your household size and income. In Hawaii, a family of four can receive up to $1,723, but this can change based on your specific circumstances. On average, the maximum amount in the 48 contiguous states is $975 for a family of four.

SNAP Payments in Other Areas

Some regions, like Guam, may offer slightly higher SNAP benefits. For example, families in Guam can receive up to $1,437 for a household of four. However, the mainland U.S. offers less, with families in the 48 states receiving a maximum of $975.

If you live in Hawaii and have a family of four, expect to receive up to $1,723 in SNAP benefits by November 5, 2024.

Make sure to check your EBT card for the payment. Each state has different payment dates, so be aware of when your payments will arrive. Keep in mind that the amount you receive depends on your family size and income.

When will I get my SNAP payment in Hawaii?

If you live in Hawaii and have a family of four, your next SNAP payment will be on November 5, 2024.

How much can I get in SNAP benefits?

A family of four in Hawaii can receive up to $1,723 if they qualify for the full amount.

Why do some people get their payment later?

Depending on your last name, you may receive your SNAP benefits on different dates. Some states have varying payment schedules

What is the maximum SNAP benefit for a family of four in the U.S.?

The maximum SNAP benefit for a family of four in the 48 contiguous states is $975.

Are SNAP benefits higher in other places like Guam?

Yes, Guam offers more SNAP benefits, with a family of four receiving up to $1,437.

