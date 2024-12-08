Finance

SNAP (Food Stamps) Payments Ranging from $292 to $1,756 for Eligible Recipients Scheduled

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) has begun issuing benefits for December 2024, with most states completing disbursements within the first two weeks. However, in Florida and Texas, benefits will be issued through December 28, 2024, making them the last states to finalize payments this month. For recipients in some states, payments won’t resume until January 2025. Here’s a comprehensive breakdown of the December schedule and SNAP benefit amounts.

SNAP Payment Schedules

SNAP benefits are distributed monthly based on state-specific schedules. While most states complete payments early in the month, others extend disbursements throughout December.

Extended Payment Schedules

  • Florida: December 1–28
  • Texas: December 1–28

States Completing Payments

StatePayment Dates
AlabamaDecember 4–23
ArizonaDecember 1–13
ArkansasDecember 4–13
CaliforniaDecember 1–10
ColoradoDecember 1–10
ConnecticutDecember 1–3
DelawareDecember 2–23
GeorgiaDecember 5–23
IllinoisDecember 1–10
KentuckyDecember 1–19
LouisianaDecember 1–23
MarylandDecember 4–23
MassachusettsDecember 1–14
MichiganDecember 3–21
MinnesotaDecember 4–13
MississippiDecember 4–21
MissouriDecember 1–22
New MexicoDecember 1–20
New YorkDecember 1–9
North CarolinaDecember 3–21
OhioDecember 2–20
OregonDecember 1–9
PennsylvaniaFirst 10 business days
South CarolinaDecember 1–10
TennesseeDecember 1–20
WashingtonDecember 1–20

States and Territories

The following states and territories have completed all December payments and will resume SNAP benefits in January 2025.

State/TerritoryPayment Dates in January 2025
AlaskaJanuary 1
HawaiiJanuary 3–5
MontanaJanuary 2–6
NebraskaJanuary 1–5
New HampshireJanuary 5
New JerseyJanuary 1–5
North DakotaJanuary 1
Rhode IslandJanuary 1
VermontJanuary 1
WyomingJanuary 1–4
U.S. Virgin IslandsJanuary 1

Maximum Benefit Amounts

The maximum SNAP benefits vary by household size. Here’s the breakdown for the 48 contiguous states and the District of Columbia:

Household SizeMaximum Monthly Amount
1 person$292
2 people$536
3 people$768
4 people$975
5 people$1,158
6 people$1,390
7 people$1,536
8 people$1,756
Each additional person+$220

Tips for Using SNAP Benefits

  1. Plan Ahead: Purchase groceries early to avoid holiday price increases, especially with stores closed on Christmas Day.
  2. Shop Sales: Look for discounts and promotions to stretch your benefits further.
  3. Use Coupons: Combine SNAP benefits with manufacturer or store coupons to maximize savings.
  4. Focus on Essentials: Prioritize nutritious foods like fresh produce, dairy, and protein.

With December SNAP payments underway, recipients should familiarize themselves with their state’s schedule to avoid delays. Whether you’re receiving your benefits this month or in January 2025, careful planning can help you make the most of your assistance. For those in Florida and Texas, payments will continue through late December, providing ample time to prepare for holiday meals.

FAQs

When will Florida issue SNAP payments?

Florida will issue payments from December 1 to 28.

What is the maximum SNAP amount for 4 people?

The maximum monthly amount for 4 people is $975.

When will SNAP payments resume in Alaska?

SNAP payments in Alaska will resume on January 1, 2025.

Are there extended payment schedules for SNAP?

Yes, Florida and Texas issue payments through December 28.

How much do additional SNAP recipients receive?

Each additional recipient adds $220 to the monthly benefit.

