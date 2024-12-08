SNAP (Food Stamps) Payments Ranging from $292 to $1,756 for Eligible Recipients Scheduled

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) has begun issuing benefits for December 2024, with most states completing disbursements within the first two weeks. However, in Florida and Texas, benefits will be issued through December 28, 2024, making them the last states to finalize payments this month. For recipients in some states, payments won’t resume until January 2025. Here’s a comprehensive breakdown of the December schedule and SNAP benefit amounts.

SNAP Payment Schedules

SNAP benefits are distributed monthly based on state-specific schedules. While most states complete payments early in the month, others extend disbursements throughout December.

Extended Payment Schedules

Florida : December 1–28

: December 1–28 Texas: December 1–28

States Completing Payments

State Payment Dates Alabama December 4–23 Arizona December 1–13 Arkansas December 4–13 California December 1–10 Colorado December 1–10 Connecticut December 1–3 Delaware December 2–23 Georgia December 5–23 Illinois December 1–10 Kentucky December 1–19 Louisiana December 1–23 Maryland December 4–23 Massachusetts December 1–14 Michigan December 3–21 Minnesota December 4–13 Mississippi December 4–21 Missouri December 1–22 New Mexico December 1–20 New York December 1–9 North Carolina December 3–21 Ohio December 2–20 Oregon December 1–9 Pennsylvania First 10 business days South Carolina December 1–10 Tennessee December 1–20 Washington December 1–20

States and Territories

The following states and territories have completed all December payments and will resume SNAP benefits in January 2025.

State/Territory Payment Dates in January 2025 Alaska January 1 Hawaii January 3–5 Montana January 2–6 Nebraska January 1–5 New Hampshire January 5 New Jersey January 1–5 North Dakota January 1 Rhode Island January 1 Vermont January 1 Wyoming January 1–4 U.S. Virgin Islands January 1

Maximum Benefit Amounts

The maximum SNAP benefits vary by household size. Here’s the breakdown for the 48 contiguous states and the District of Columbia:

Household Size Maximum Monthly Amount 1 person $292 2 people $536 3 people $768 4 people $975 5 people $1,158 6 people $1,390 7 people $1,536 8 people $1,756 Each additional person +$220

Tips for Using SNAP Benefits

Plan Ahead: Purchase groceries early to avoid holiday price increases, especially with stores closed on Christmas Day. Shop Sales: Look for discounts and promotions to stretch your benefits further. Use Coupons: Combine SNAP benefits with manufacturer or store coupons to maximize savings. Focus on Essentials: Prioritize nutritious foods like fresh produce, dairy, and protein.

With December SNAP payments underway, recipients should familiarize themselves with their state’s schedule to avoid delays. Whether you’re receiving your benefits this month or in January 2025, careful planning can help you make the most of your assistance. For those in Florida and Texas, payments will continue through late December, providing ample time to prepare for holiday meals.

