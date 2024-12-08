SNAP (Food Stamps) Payments Ranging from $292 to $1,756 for Eligible Recipients Scheduled

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) has begun issuing benefits for December 2024, with most states completing disbursements within the first two weeks. However, in Florida and Texas, benefits will be issued through December 28, 2024, making them the last states to finalize payments this month. For recipients in some states, payments won’t resume until January 2025. Here’s a comprehensive breakdown of the December schedule and SNAP benefit amounts.
SNAP Payment Schedules
SNAP benefits are distributed monthly based on state-specific schedules. While most states complete payments early in the month, others extend disbursements throughout December.
Extended Payment Schedules
- Florida: December 1–28
- Texas: December 1–28
States Completing Payments
|State
|Payment Dates
|Alabama
|December 4–23
|Arizona
|December 1–13
|Arkansas
|December 4–13
|California
|December 1–10
|Colorado
|December 1–10
|Connecticut
|December 1–3
|Delaware
|December 2–23
|Georgia
|December 5–23
|Illinois
|December 1–10
|Kentucky
|December 1–19
|Louisiana
|December 1–23
|Maryland
|December 4–23
|Massachusetts
|December 1–14
|Michigan
|December 3–21
|Minnesota
|December 4–13
|Mississippi
|December 4–21
|Missouri
|December 1–22
|New Mexico
|December 1–20
|New York
|December 1–9
|North Carolina
|December 3–21
|Ohio
|December 2–20
|Oregon
|December 1–9
|Pennsylvania
|First 10 business days
|South Carolina
|December 1–10
|Tennessee
|December 1–20
|Washington
|December 1–20
States and Territories
The following states and territories have completed all December payments and will resume SNAP benefits in January 2025.
|State/Territory
|Payment Dates in January 2025
|Alaska
|January 1
|Hawaii
|January 3–5
|Montana
|January 2–6
|Nebraska
|January 1–5
|New Hampshire
|January 5
|New Jersey
|January 1–5
|North Dakota
|January 1
|Rhode Island
|January 1
|Vermont
|January 1
|Wyoming
|January 1–4
|U.S. Virgin Islands
|January 1
Maximum Benefit Amounts
The maximum SNAP benefits vary by household size. Here’s the breakdown for the 48 contiguous states and the District of Columbia:
|Household Size
|Maximum Monthly Amount
|1 person
|$292
|2 people
|$536
|3 people
|$768
|4 people
|$975
|5 people
|$1,158
|6 people
|$1,390
|7 people
|$1,536
|8 people
|$1,756
|Each additional person
|+$220
Tips for Using SNAP Benefits
- Plan Ahead: Purchase groceries early to avoid holiday price increases, especially with stores closed on Christmas Day.
- Shop Sales: Look for discounts and promotions to stretch your benefits further.
- Use Coupons: Combine SNAP benefits with manufacturer or store coupons to maximize savings.
- Focus on Essentials: Prioritize nutritious foods like fresh produce, dairy, and protein.
With December SNAP payments underway, recipients should familiarize themselves with their state’s schedule to avoid delays. Whether you’re receiving your benefits this month or in January 2025, careful planning can help you make the most of your assistance. For those in Florida and Texas, payments will continue through late December, providing ample time to prepare for holiday meals.
FAQs
When will Florida issue SNAP payments?
Florida will issue payments from December 1 to 28.
What is the maximum SNAP amount for 4 people?
The maximum monthly amount for 4 people is $975.
When will SNAP payments resume in Alaska?
SNAP payments in Alaska will resume on January 1, 2025.
Are there extended payment schedules for SNAP?
Yes, Florida and Texas issue payments through December 28.
How much do additional SNAP recipients receive?
Each additional recipient adds $220 to the monthly benefit.