SNAP Benefits Update – Residents in This State to Receive Up to $517 on This Payment Date

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Food and Nutrition Service continue to distribute SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits through December 28, 2024. For recipients in Hawaii and select other regions, payment schedules and amounts vary. Here’s a detailed look at SNAP payment distribution, focusing on Hawaii, Alaska, and other states with notable benefit amounts.

SNAP Payments in Hawaii

Hawaii SNAP recipients receive some of the highest payments in the nation, with a maximum benefit of $517 for a single household. Payments are issued on two distinct days based on the recipient’s last name:

December 3 : SNAP benefits were distributed to recipients whose last names begin with letters A to I .

: SNAP benefits were distributed to recipients whose last names begin with letters . December 5: Recipients with last names starting from J to Z will receive their payments.

Payments are delivered electronically through EBT cards. For cases involving a combination of SNAP and cash assistance with direct deposit, benefits will also roll out starting January 1, 2025.

How Hawaii Compares

Hawaii offers higher SNAP benefits compared to the 48 contiguous states and D.C., where the maximum benefit for a single household is $292.

SNAP Benefits in Alaska

Alaska stands out with the highest SNAP payments in the nation. On December 1, 2024, Alaskans received checks of up to $586 for a single household—$69 more than Hawaii’s maximum.

There are no additional SNAP payments in Alaska until January 1, 2025, making December 1 the sole payday for this month.

Other High-Benefit Areas

Guam also exceeds the mainland maximum benefit amount, offering SNAP payments of up to $431. These payments are distributed through December 10, 2024.

United States Virgin Islands

The next SNAP payment in the U.S. Virgin Islands is scheduled for January 1, 2025.

Mainland SNAP Benefits

For the 48 contiguous states and Washington D.C., the maximum SNAP benefit for a single household remains at $292, significantly lower than the benefits provided in Alaska, Hawaii, and Guam.

Hawaii and Alaska lead the nation in SNAP payment amounts, offering substantial support to recipients. While Hawaii’s SNAP benefits are distributed across two days in December, Alaska and Guam have already concluded their December payments. Addressing the varying schedules and amounts by state helps recipients plan their resources effectively.

