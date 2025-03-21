SNAP Benefits to Face Cuts: DOGE, Trump, and Musk Are Plotting Something

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) faces an uncertain future, with Republican proposals in the House of Representatives calling for cuts of more than $230 billion through 2034. These proposals aim to reduce mandatory spending in order to fund tax cuts that could benefit millions of people.

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by South African billionaire Elon Musk, discovered $1 billion per month in ineligible SNAP payments. Although it is not an official entity, its emphasis on reducing fraud and waste has an impact on discussions about administrative reform.

This could have an impact on millions of low-income American families who rely on payments like SNAP benefits to provide nutritious food and make ends meet.

Cuts over the SNAP benefits program: What DOGE is cooking

The SNAP benefits network served an average of 42.1 million people per month in 2023, with a total spending of $119.4 billion in 2022. Republicans contend that administrative costs (6% of the budget) and payment errors justify the proposed cuts.

According to the Republican-led House budget, the $230 billion in cuts would go toward extending the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. This could result in lower income eligibility thresholds or reduced benefit amounts for low-income families.

What Trump is plotting for SNAP benefits: are cuts to food stamps coming?

The Trump administration, through the USDA, intends to review SNAP policies to “correct financial mismanagement” under previous administrations. Kailee Buller, USDA chief of staff, criticized former Secretary Tom Vilsack’s decisions and identified significant flaws in the program’s administration.

The proposals include stricter work requirements, restrictions on categorical eligibility, and changes to utility cost calculations. According to advocacy groups, these measures may make it difficult for older adults or people with variable incomes to obtain services.

Musk says DOGE can make SNAP more efficient

DOGE, established by Trump in 2025, proposes implementing technological systems to verify eligibility and reduce errors. Vivek Ramaswamy, the department’s former head, claimed that “$1 billion is wasted monthly on ineligible benefits due to lack of coordination among states.”

In 2023, the national overpayment rate was 10.03%, with Alaska accounting for 60.37% of errors. Musk proposes modernizing IT infrastructure to standardize processes and share data across agencies, which DOGE estimates would save billions of dollars per year.

The Center for American Progress warns that the cuts will exacerbate food insecurity, which already affects one in every eight households. “It’s a lifesaver,” declared an anonymous recipient in a Reddit photo, in reference to the program.

“I use food stamps to feed my two children… “I am a single mother,” another beneficiary adds in a Reddit thread. Republicans argue that the reforms will improve fiscal sustainability while protecting legitimate beneficiaries. However, critics argue that changes in work requirements or eligibility would exclude vulnerable groups, particularly in times of high inflation.

