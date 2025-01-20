Finance

SNAP Benefits in January 2025: Last Payments in Florida and Other 8 States Confirmed

Despite the end of January 2025, some states, such as Florida, continue to provide SNAP benefits worth up to $1,756. These payments are made on a staggered schedule, ensuring that households receive their benefits in accordance with their assigned case numbers.

Florida households with case numbers ending in 9 and digits 61-99 will receive benefits from January 18 to January 28.Along with Texas, this is the state with the longest monthly food stamp schedule.

Here is the payment breakdown for SNAP benefits in Florida

In Florida, the SNAP benefits are sent out from the 1st to the 28th of every month, based on the 9th and 8th digits of your Florida case number (read it backwards), dropping the 10th digit:

  • January 18: Case numbers ending in 61–64
  • January 19: Case numbers ending in 65–67
  • January 20: Case numbers ending in 68–71
  • January 21: Case numbers ending in 72–74
  • January 22: Case numbers ending in 75–78
  • January 23: Case numbers ending in 79–81
  • January 24: Case numbers ending in 82–85
  • January 25: Case numbers ending in 86–88
  • January 26: Case numbers ending in 89–92
  • January 27: Case numbers ending in 93–95
  • January 28: Case numbers ending in 96–99

This staggered approach allows for smoother processing and more efficient distribution throughout the state.

States Still Delivering January SNAP Benefits

Nine states, including Florida, are in the final stages of distributing January benefits. Here’s the delivery schedule for these states for the rest of the month.

  • Florida: Until January 28
  • Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland: Until January 23
  • Mississippi: Until January 21
  • Missouri, Puerto Rico: Until January 22
  • Ohio: Until January 20
  • Texas: Until January 28

Most other states have already completed their January distributions.

Maximum SNAP Allotments for 2025

For the contiguous 48 states and Washington, D.C., the maximum benefits for 2025 depend on household size:

  • 1 member: $291
  • 2 members: $535
  • 3 members: $766
  • 4 members: $973
  • 5 members: $1,155
  • 6 members: $1,386
  • 7 members: $1,532
  • 8 members: $1,751
  • Additional members: add $219 per person

Adjusted income limits also apply. For example, a single-person household must have a gross monthly income of no more than $2,005, whereas a two-person household is limited to $2,712.

