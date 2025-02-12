SNAP Benefits in Florida: Who Gest Their Money This Week

If you’re wondering when that support will arrive to replenish your home pantry and provide more nutritious food for your family, here’s the most recent information on SNAP payments in Florida for February 2025.

In the state of Florida, DCF (the Department of Children and Families) is in charge of Food Stamps, which were previously known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

And don’t think “everyone gets paid on the same day.” Your case number is the deciding factor in this situation. But you have to read them in a specific way, which I will explain below.

How do I know what my SNAP benefit payment date is in Florida?

Take the eighth and ninth digits of your case number (counting from the end), ignore the tenth, and voila! These two numbers indicate when the money will arrive, according to the payment schedule established by Florida’s DCF. For example, if the digits 9 and 8 are “35-38”, your day is February 11. If they are “54-57”, the 16th falls, and so on, as shown in the table below.

35-38: February 11

February 11 39-41: February 12

February 12 42-45: February 13

February 13 46-48 : February 14

: February 14 49-53: February 15

February 15 54-57: February 16

February 16 58-60: February 17

Groups whose number is above 61 will receive their payments on later dates: remember that Florida distributes benefits until the 28th of each month.

If you receive cash assistance from the SUNCAP program (food assistance for those receiving SSI), benefits will be available the first 3 days of the month based on your case number:

00-33: 1 of each month

1 of each month 34-66: 2 of the month

2 of the month 67-99: 3 of the month

Maximum SNAP benefit amounts in Florida in 2025

Florida may pay SNAP benefit amounts in accordance with federal program regulations established by the USDA.

Household size and maximum monthly benefit, Fiscal Year 2025:

1-person household: $292

2 people household: $536

3 people household: $768

4 people household: $975

5 people household: $1,158

6 people household: $1,390

7 people household: $1,536

8 people household: $1,756

Each additional person household: $220

What you CAN buy (and what you CAN’T) with your EBT card

Every month, SNAP benefits are loaded onto Electronic Benefits Cards (EBT), which function like a debit or credit card for purchases at USDA-licensed stores and supermarkets.

There are things you can buy and things you can’t:

YES you can buy: Proteins (chicken, eggs, legumes), cereals, fruits, vegetables, dairy products and derivatives, Basically, everything nutritious and unprepared that you can get in a supermarket, in a greengrocer or even at certain farmers’ fairs in all states.

You CANNOT buy: Hot food from the store (yes, even a roast chicken), alcohol, cigarettes, shampoo, gasoline, or that cleaning kit you saw on sale. If you ignore these warnings, your payments may be suspended.

