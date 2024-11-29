Finance

When Will SNAP Benefits Be Paid in Texas This December? Here Are the Scheduled Payment Dates

By Russian Bandana

Published on:

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) plays a vital role in helping low-income individuals and families access nutritious food. In Texas, SNAP benefits are distributed through the Lone Star Card, a system similar to EBT in other states. Let’s look into how the program works, eligibility criteria, restrictions, and payment dates for recipients in Texas.

SNAP in Texas

SNAP aims to assist individuals and families struggling to afford healthy, sufficient food. Recipients can use their Lone Star Card like a debit card at participating stores to purchase eligible items.

Restrictions

While SNAP provides flexibility for purchasing groceries, there are strict restrictions on what benefits can and cannot be used for:

Prohibited Purchases

  • Tobacco and alcohol.
  • Non-food items, like household supplies or toiletries.
  • Paying bills or other financial obligations.
  • Hot meals or prepared foods in restaurants.

Allowed Purchases

  • Fresh produce, meat, dairy, and packaged foods.
  • Seeds and plants for growing food at home.

Eligibility

SNAP is available to low-income households and operates on specific eligibility criteria based on income, household size, and employment status.

General Requirements

  • Adults 18–52 without children: Eligible for three months of benefits over a three-year period unless they work at least 20 hours per week or participate in an approved work or training program.
  • Exempt Groups: Individuals with disabilities, pregnant women, and seniors are not required to meet work requirements to receive benefits.

Special Programs

  • Texas Simplified Application Project (TSAP): Households where all members are seniors (60+) or have disabilities may qualify for an expedited application process and receive benefits for three years, compared to the typical six-month period.

Work Rules

For beneficiaries aged 16–59, work rules apply to remain eligible:

  • Actively seeking employment.
  • Participating in an approved training or work program.
  • Not quitting a job without a valid reason.

Payment Schedule

In Texas, SNAP benefits are distributed based on a recipient’s Eligibility Determination Group (EDG) number. This number determines the exact day benefits are deposited into the Lone Star Card account within the first 15 days of the month.

Payment Dates

EDG Ending NumberDeposit Date
01st of the month
13rd of the month
25th of the month
36th of the month
47th of the month
59th of the month
611th of the month
712th of the month
813th of the month
915th of the month

Recipients can verify their payment date on their award letter (TF0001) provided by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC).

Key Takeaways

  • SNAP benefits in Texas are distributed via the Lone Star Card, which can be used to buy eligible food items and seeds for home gardens.
  • Restrictions ensure benefits are used for their intended purpose, prohibiting items like tobacco, alcohol, and prepared meals.
  • Work and income requirements apply, with exemptions for seniors, pregnant women, and individuals with disabilities.
  • Payments are scheduled based on the EDG number, ensuring predictable benefit disbursement for recipients.

Staying informed about eligibility criteria, program rules, and payment schedules can help beneficiaries make the most of their SNAP benefits, providing a vital safety net for low-income households in Texas.

FAQs

What is the Lone Star Card?

It’s Texas’s version of EBT for SNAP benefits.

What can’t I buy with SNAP?

Tobacco, alcohol, non-food items, and hot prepared meals.

Who qualifies for TSAP?

Households with all members aged 60+ or with disabilities.

When are SNAP benefits paid in Texas?

From the 1st to the 15th, based on EDG number.

How do I confirm my SNAP deposit date?

Check your award letter (TF0001) or contact HHSC.

How Much Will You Get After Taxes if You Win the $478.2 Million Powerball?

SNAP Payment Dates for Hawaii and Other States: What You Need to Know

