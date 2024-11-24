SNAP and Social Security COLA: A Comparison for 2025

The 2025 COLA (Cost-of-Living Adjustment) for retirees will be sent by the Social Security Administration in 2025.

However, people who receive SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits are already seeing the increase, as the USDA began sending the updated payments in October 2024.

This means SNAP users don’t have to wait until next year for the additional support.

What’s the difference between the COLA for SSA and SNAP?

While Social Security recipients are getting a 2.5% COLA increase, the SNAP COLA is much smaller at only 0.34%.

This smaller increase for food assistance is a disappointment for many, especially with rising food prices.

SNAP Payments in Florida: October 2024

In Florida, SNAP payments for October 2024 have been released in stages based on case numbers. The state uses the 9th and 8th digits of the case number to determine when benefits will be available. Here’s the schedule for October 2024:

Case numbers 46-48: October 14th

Case numbers 49-53: October 15th

Case numbers 54-57: October 16th

Case numbers 58-60: October 17th

Case numbers 61-64: October 18th

Case numbers 65-67: October 19th

Case numbers 68-71: October 20th

Case numbers 72-74: October 21st

Case numbers 75-78: October 22nd

Case numbers 79-81: October 23rd

Case numbers 82-85: October 24th

Case numbers 86-88: October 25th

Case numbers 89-92: October 26th

Case numbers 93-95: October 27th

Case numbers 96-99: October 28th

Maximum SNAP Payments After COLA in Florida

After the 2025 COLA raise, the maximum SNAP benefits in Florida are as follows:

1 person : Up to $292

: Up to $292 2 people : Up to $536

: Up to $536 3 people : Up to $768

: Up to $768 4 people : Up to $975

: Up to $975 8 people: Up to $1,756

For each additional household member beyond 8, the benefit can increase by up to $220.