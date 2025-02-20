Snack packs sold in area Kroger and Meijer stores are recalled

CINCINNATI – Naturipe Value Added Fresh LLC has recalled its “Berry Buddies, Berries & Pancakes” bento box snack packs due to undeclared allergens. The recall applies to 2.1-ounce packages that contained wheat and eggs, which were not listed on the product label.

The recall includes 694 cases distributed at Kroger and Meijer stores in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana, as well as reports from Arkansas, Michigan, Tennessee, Virginia, Minnesota, Illinois, Missouri, Mississippi, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The affected products are identified by lot #1097901 and have an expiration date of February 25, 2025. They are usually found in the refrigerated sections of produce and deli departments.

Naturipe initiated the recall after discovering that an incorrect label was applied to the back of the packages, omitting the allergens. The company stated that the problem was caused by a production label changeover failure, which has since been resolved.

There have been no reports of illnesses associated with the recall. Customers with wheat or egg allergies should avoid consuming the product and instead dispose of it or return it to the point of purchase for a full refund.

