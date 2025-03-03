Smaller government and fewer taxes: Republican candidate for governor talks program

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Anthony Hudson, a Republican candidate for Michigan governor, says he wants to shrink the government and lower taxes.

Hudson, a truck driver from Grand Blanc, describes himself on his campaign website as “a candidate who embodies the principles, vision, and drive that Michigan voters overwhelmingly supported when they voted for President (Donald) Trump.”

On Saturday, he spoke with News 8 about his platform. “As an average guy who contributes to my community, I see a lot of people struggling. “And the most common reason is financial,” Hudson explained, blaming high taxes and the government. “I want to make a change.”

Hudson wants to eliminate both property taxes and the state income tax.

“We pay the state for the right to go to work, and I don’t think that’s fair,” he told me.

The governor candidate, who ran in the Republican primary in 2024 for Michigan’s 8th Congressional District in the United States House, told News 8 that he believes the government has grown too large.

“We want to reduce the size of government,” Hudson stated.

He stated that he would implement a Michigan version of the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. Hudson said he would “go one step further” and include a Michigan Department of Voter Efficiency in police elections.

Hudson’s other goals include eliminating annual vehicle registrations, transitioning to at-fault auto insurance, reducing funding for the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office, and removing solar and wind farms from state land in favor of natural gas as an energy source.

On the Republican side, Porter Township’s Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt has announced a bid for governor. On the other side of the aisle, Jocelyn Benson, Michigan Secretary of State, and Chris Swanson, Genesee County Sheriff, have launched campaigns. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is running independently.

