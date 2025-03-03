Owosso

Smaller government and fewer taxes: Republican candidate for governor talks program

By Oliver

Published on:

Smaller government and fewer taxes Republican candidate for governor talks program

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Anthony Hudson, a Republican candidate for Michigan governor, says he wants to shrink the government and lower taxes.

Hudson, a truck driver from Grand Blanc, describes himself on his campaign website as “a candidate who embodies the principles, vision, and drive that Michigan voters overwhelmingly supported when they voted for President (Donald) Trump.”

On Saturday, he spoke with News 8 about his platform. “As an average guy who contributes to my community, I see a lot of people struggling. “And the most common reason is financial,” Hudson explained, blaming high taxes and the government. “I want to make a change.”

Hudson wants to eliminate both property taxes and the state income tax.

“We pay the state for the right to go to work, and I don’t think that’s fair,” he told me.

The governor candidate, who ran in the Republican primary in 2024 for Michigan’s 8th Congressional District in the United States House, told News 8 that he believes the government has grown too large.

“We want to reduce the size of government,” Hudson stated.

He stated that he would implement a Michigan version of the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. Hudson said he would “go one step further” and include a Michigan Department of Voter Efficiency in police elections.

Hudson’s other goals include eliminating annual vehicle registrations, transitioning to at-fault auto insurance, reducing funding for the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office, and removing solar and wind farms from state land in favor of natural gas as an energy source.

On the Republican side, Porter Township’s Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt has announced a bid for governor. On the other side of the aisle, Jocelyn Benson, Michigan Secretary of State, and Chris Swanson, Genesee County Sheriff, have launched campaigns. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is running independently.

Source

For You!

Understanding Idaho's Stand Your Ground Law

Understanding Idaho’s Stand Your Ground Law

Nebraska Traffic Rule 2025 Update: Understanding the Right Turn on Red Rule

Nebraska Traffic Rule 2025 Update: Understanding the Right Turn on Red Rule

License Renewal for Seniors in New Mexico: What You Need to Know

License Renewal for Seniors in New Mexico: What You Need to Know

Kansas Traffic Rule 2025 Update: Understanding the Right Turn on Red Rule

Kansas Traffic Rule 2025 Update: Understanding the Right Turn on Red Rule

Arkansas Traffic Rule 2025 Update: Understanding the Right Turn on Red Rule

Arkansas Traffic Rule 2025 Update: Understanding the Right Turn on Red Rule

Oliver

Recommend For You

IRS-tax-refunds-in-March-Heres-when-you-could-receive-your-money

IRS tax refunds in March | Here’s when you could receive your money

675-Montana-Property-Tax-Rebate-Payment-Check-Who-is-Eligible-amp-Payment-Date

$675 Montana Property Tax Rebate Payment, Check Who is Eligible & Payment Date

The first wave of IRS Tax Refund payments is coming to an end: you can still get your stimulus check

The first wave of IRS Tax Refund payments is coming to an end: you can still get your stimulus check

SNAP-Payments-to-Resume-in-Texas-Up-to-1756-Coming-to-Your-Lone-Star-Card

SNAP Payments to Resume in Texas: Up to $1,756 Coming to Your Lone Star Card

Child Tax Credit (CTC) for 2025 Keys and Requirements to Get It From the IRS

Child Tax Credit (CTC) for 2025: Keys and Requirements to Get It From the IRS

Everything changes for dependents — Here’s when to claim VA Education Benefits

Everything changes for dependents — Here’s when to claim VA Education Benefits

Tax Refund Calendar that the IRS will send in March 2025

Tax Refund Calendar that the IRS will send in March 2025

SNAP Food Stamps in March 2025 These are the mailing dates and the new maximum payments

SNAP Food Stamps in March 2025: These are the mailing dates and the new maximum payments

CalFresh Benefits Only These Households Will Get Their Money in March

CalFresh Benefits: Only These Households Will Get Their Money in March

The IRS Might Be Delaying Your Child Tax Credit Refunds Will Be Really Late This Year

The IRS Might Be Delaying Your Child Tax Credit: Refunds Will Be Really Late This Year

Will we get DOGE checks Here's the latest update on 2025 stimulus check talks

Will we get DOGE checks? Here’s the latest update on 2025 stimulus check talks

$1,600 Stimulus Payment Schedule in March 2025 – Check Eligibility & Payment Date

$1,600 Stimulus Payment Schedule in March 2025 – Check Eligibility & Payment Date

Leave a Comment