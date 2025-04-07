USA News

SIZZLING SAVINGS Aldi is selling its version of a $20 cooking device for $125 less than a fancy brand.

Looking for a smart kitchen buy without spending too much? This April, Aldi is offering a cooking pan that looks just like a high-end version but for a small price. The supermarket is famous for bringing out budget-friendly products that remind you of premium brands. And this time, it’s a sauté pan that’s catching shoppers’ eyes.

The Crofton Sauté Pan – Affordable and Stylish

Aldi is now selling the Crofton Sauté Pan in a beautiful cream colour. It’s available for just $19.99, both online and in the Aldi Finds aisle in stores. That’s a great deal, especially when you compare it to a similar product from luxury brand Caraway.

Caraway’s sauté pan, which looks nearly the same, is priced at a whopping $145. That’s a price difference of about $125! The Crofton version gives a similar feel and look, without the high price tag.

What Makes the Crofton Pan So Popular?

Crofton is Aldi’s own cookware brand. They make pots, pans, and other kitchen tools that are designed to work well, just like expensive brands, but cost much less.

The Crofton sauté pan features a white ceramic non-stick interior and a cream lilac exterior – which closely matches the Caraway version. Even the silver handle on the lid looks almost the same. Both pans are 4.5-quart in size, making them good for everyday cooking.

While Aldi hasn’t shared full details, many believe this pan is also oven-safe up to 550°F, just like the Caraway one.

Caraway vs Crofton – What’s the Catch?

Caraway’s sauté pan does offer something extra – it comes with a guarantee that it’s made without toxic chemicals like PTFE, PFOA, PFAS, or heavy metals. For shoppers who are very health-conscious or concerned about chemical-free cooking, this might be an important factor.

But if you just want a stylish and functional pan without spending a lot, the Crofton sauté pan is a strong option.

Hurry – Aldi Finds Don’t Last Long!

Aldi rotates its Aldi Finds items every week, which means products like the Crofton sauté pan may not stay in stock for long. If you’re thinking of grabbing one, it’s better to buy it quickly before the next batch of items arrives.

Bonus: Matching Storage Containers from Crofton

Along with the sauté pan, Aldi is also bringing back some fan-favourite Crofton storage containers. This includes the Crofton Cookie Storage Container and the Crofton Flour Storage Container, both priced at $6.99 each.

The cookie container can store more than just cookies, and the flour container has measuring lines on the side to help you while baking. Both containers are dishwasher-safe and come with airtight silicone seals to keep food fresh.

Extra Budget Finds at Aldi This Month

If you love shopping on a budget, Aldi has more in store. There’s a cold foam flavour now available for just $3.49, and a new gear collection starting at only $1.49. These small finds make Aldi a fun place to explore savings while picking up useful items.

