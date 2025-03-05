US local news

Singer found dead in a pool of blood; suspect is in custody

Malaysian police have arrested a 54-year-old man on suspicion of murdering a 52-year-old part-time singer and mother of three in Malim’s Taman Seri Mangga, according to the New Straits Times.

The victim, whose name has not been released publicly, was reportedly discovered in a pool of blood by her housemate on Sunday, Feb. 23, who, according to The Star, had become concerned after not seeing her leave her room in two days.

The woman had reportedly been renting the room with a man, thought to be her boyfriend, for six months, and Kosmo! reported that the woman’s housemate overheard the couple arguing on the Friday before she was discovered dead.

Police reportedly located the boyfriend near the home and arrested him before transporting him to the hospital for injuries. Police recovered two knives believed to have been used in the attack, and Melaka Tengah OCPD Assistant Commissioner Christopher Patit told The Star that the case is being investigated as a murder.

“Sharp weapons allegedly used by the suspect have also been recovered,” he said, according to the publication, confirming that a witness told police the suspect and victim got into a heated argument on that Friday. No additional information about the case, including the suspect’s identity, has been released.

