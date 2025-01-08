US local news

Shocking moment illegal migrant sees himself torching a woman to death on the subway: ‘Oh dammit, that is me!

By Oliver

Published on:

Shocking moment illegal migrant sees himself torching a woman to death on the subway 'Oh dammit, that is me!

According to newly released court records, the illegal immigrant accused of torching a woman to death on a Brooklyn subway train was so intoxicated that he was taken aback when cops showed him video of the horrific attack.

“Oh damn, that’s me!” Sebastian Zapeta-Calil, 33, of Guatemala, allegedly told NYPD detectives when he saw footage of the Dec. 22 attack at the Brooklyn F train station.

“No, the truth is I don’t remember,” he claimed. “Oh my goodness!”

According to a transcript of the interview unsealed in Brooklyn Supreme Court on Tuesday, Zapeta-Calil appeared disgusted by the images, wiping his eyes and lowering his head to a table.

The stationhouse interview came just hours after cops said the drunken accused killer lit a lighter on a F train and set fire to a sleeping Debrina Kawam, 57, of Toms River, NJ, before fanning the flames and watching her burn.

The hard-drinking migrant was arraigned on murder and arson charges on Tuesday, wearing an orange jumpsuit and jacket. He admitted to entering the country illegally five years ago and was typically drunk.

“Sometimes when I drink and erase the memory, and I don’t know, right?” Zapeta-Calil allegedly informed cops just hours after the disturbing, videotaped attack.

“When I wake up, I am already in the house and sleeping. “I wake up when I’m already at home, or sometimes when I’m already at the train station,” he explained. “I was drunk. “I drink in the afternoon.”

Zapeta-Calil was initially turned away at the border in 2018, but he snuck back into the country and was living with relatives before entering the Big Apple shelter system, according to authorities.

According to a transcript of the interview, he told Brooklyn detectives that he worked as a roofer with “a Mexican” and got off work and went straight to a Queens bar, where he drank beer and tequila before picking up more beer and continuing to drink.

After a night of partying, Zapeta-Calil told cops he boarded the F train early the morning of the attack.

“Then, around 8 or 9 a.m., I stayed on 18th Avenue,” he allegedly stated. “I honestly don’t remember how I got on this F train. When I responded, I was already on it. “When I awoke, I was already on the F train.”

The migrant allegedly got off at the Stillwell Avenue-Coney Island station and set fire to Kawan while she slept, before being apprehended by police near Columbus Circle later that day.

In court on Tuesday, the migrant’s lawyer requested that he be kept under medical supervision while being held without bail.

Zapeta-Calil has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is due back in court in March.

“I am very sorry,” he allegedly told the NYPD detectives. “I did not mean to. But I honestly don’t know. I’m not sure what happened, but I’m deeply sorry for that woman.”

SOURCE

For You!

Badly decayed remains found in plane's whee wells following Jet Blue flight from JFK

Badly decayed remains found in plane’s whee wells following Jet Blue flight from JFK

Shocking moment illegal migrant sees himself torching a woman to death on the subway 'Oh dammit, that is me!

Shocking moment illegal migrant sees himself torching a woman to death on the subway: ‘Oh dammit, that is me!

Musk's lithium facility suffers a big setback as a massive drought strikes Texas

Musk’s lithium facility suffers a big setback as a massive drought strikes Texas

'Get the F-ck on the Ground!' Texas Cop Annoyed by Man Questioning His Detention for Jaywalking Empties Clip and Reloads, Then Claims Man Killed Himself in Shocking Twist

‘Get the F-ck on the Ground!’: Texas Cop Annoyed by Man Questioning His Detention for Jaywalking Empties Clip and Reloads, Then Claims Man Killed Himself in Shocking Twist

A 10-year-old girl walks into a police station and moves tough and powerful officers to tears with two simple words

A 10-year-old girl walks into a police station and moves tough and powerful officers to tears with two simple words

Oliver

Recommend For You

VA payment table 2025 compensation for disability beneficiaries

VA payment table 2025: compensation for disability beneficiaries

Innovative Tax Credit of up to $2,000 Introduced by U.S. Government Who Qualifies

Innovative Tax Credit of up to $2,000 Introduced by U.S. Government: Who Qualifies

Good news – More than 1.2 million people save for retirement through U.S. Department of Labor program

Good news – More than 1.2 million people save for retirement through U.S. Department of Labor program

New Florida TCA assistance – here are the requirements and application deadlines

New Florida TCA assistance – here are the requirements and application deadlines

IRS Sending $1,400 Stimulus Checks in 2025, Here is Eligibility For The Payment

IRS Sending $1,400 Stimulus Checks in 2025, Here is Eligibility For The Payment

What day will you receive your CalFresh deposit in January 2025 Here are the dates and how to check them

What day will you receive your CalFresh deposit in January 2025? Here are the dates and how to check them

Rummage through your drawers – this 1 cent coin is worth $20,000 today – they differ by this

Rummage through your drawers – this 1 cent coin is worth $20,000 today – they differ by this

$1,400 IRS stimulus check payment dates

$1,400 IRS stimulus check: payment dates

Good News for TANF Recipients – January 2025 Payment Date Confirmed and What You Need to Do to Claim Your TANF Assistance

Good News for TANF Recipients – January 2025 Payment Date Confirmed and What You Need to Do to Claim Your TANF Assistance

New stimulus check of up to $900 for heating expenses

New stimulus check of up to $900 for heating expenses

Donald Trump

New $1,702 Allowance Payment Arriving Today – Check the Next Payday and How to Apply

Dollar Bills Changing Nationwide Starting in 2025 – Here’s Why the Change Is Happening

Dollar Bills Changing Nationwide Starting in 2025 – Here’s Why the Change Is Happening

Leave a Comment