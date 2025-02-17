Rare Bicentennial Quarters

Shocking Coin Discoveries: 3 Rare Dimes and Bicentennial Coins Worth Millions

The United States has a rich history of rare coin discoveries. Some dimes and bicentennial coins have been found in shocking places, valued at $35 million. These coins are treasures for collectors and history enthusiasts alike. Here, we explore three rare finds that stunned the world.

Why Rare Coins Hold High Value

  • Scarcity increases demand among collectors
  • Historical significance adds unique worth
  • Minting errors make coins more valuable
  • Condition and grade affect market price
  • Unusual discoveries create excitement and raise prices

The Top 3 Rare Dimes and Bicentennial Coins Found

1. 1894-S Barber Dime Discovered in an Old Attic

The 1894-S Barber Dime is one of the rarest dimes. Only 24 were minted.

Key Facts About the 1894-S Barber Dime:

  • Minted in San Francisco with a limited batch
  • Only nine known to exist today
  • One coin was discovered in a dusty attic in New York
  • Recent auction value exceeded $2 million

2. 1976 Bicentennial Quarter Found in a Junkyard

A rare 1976 Bicentennial Quarter, worth over $10 million, was found in a junkyard.

What Makes This Bicentennial Coin Special?

  • Struck with 90% silver instead of copper-nickel
  • Double die error increased its rarity
  • Only a few specimens known
  • Found in a car junkyard in Texas

3. 1916-D Mercury Dime Hidden in an Old Book

This dime was minted in Denver and is highly sought after by collectors.

Features of the 1916-D Mercury Dime:

  • First year of Mercury Dime production
  • Less than 265,000 were minted
  • Discovered inside a book in a Pennsylvania estate sale
  • Valued at over $3 million in pristine condition

Where to Look for Rare Coins?

Hiding Places Where Valuable Coins Have Been Found

  • Old furniture and attics
  • Junkyards and scrap metal piles
  • Estate sales and antique shops
  • Inside books and storage units
  • Under floorboards or inside walls

How to Identify a Valuable Coin

Key Factors for Coin Valuation

  • Mint Mark: Coins from specific mints are rarer
  • Condition: Better preservation equals higher value
  • Errors: Misprints or unique markings increase worth
  • Year of Minting: Older coins may hold more value
  • Metal Composition: Some coins contain valuable metals

FAQs:

How do I know if my coin is valuable?

Check the mint mark, condition, year, and metal composition.

Where can I sell rare dimes and bicentennial coins?

You can sell them at auctions, coin dealers, and online marketplaces.

Why are some dimes worth millions?

Limited mintage, historical significance, and unique errors increase value.

What should I do if I find a rare coin?

Get it appraised by a professional coin dealer before selling.

Are bicentennial quarters always valuable?

Only special error or silver-minted versions hold high value.

