Several new state legislation slated to take effect on New Year’s Day

Taro will officially become Hawaii’s state plant. The definition of “beer” will be expanded in accordance with the state’s intoxicating liquor law.

Courts will have more authority to prevent abusers from using the legal system to continue to attack and abuse their victims.

Keiki who are 14 years old will be able to give their consent for health care and services related to pregnancy, family planning, and sexually transmitted infections, including preventative care.

These are just a few of the changes that will occur as a result of several state laws that go into effect on New Year’s Day 2025.

On Friday, Hawai’i House of Representatives Speaker Nadine Nakamura of Kaua’i released a list of new laws that will go into effect on January 1.

Relating to taro

Establishes kalo, also known as taro, as the official state plant of Hawaii. The cultivation of kalo and ‘ohana preserves the important cultural relationship between kalo and Native Hawaiians. The cut stalk of kalo, or huli, is planted to produce the next generation. “Huli” means to turn or turnover.

When “‘ohana” is broken down into its root words, “‘oha” refers to the smaller taro corms that grow from the older part of the plant and are used to feed one’s family, while “ana” is a conjunctive word that denotes regeneration or procreation.

Today, there are approximately 70 taro varieties, the majority of which are unique to the Hawaiian Islands due to Native Hawaiian farmers’ horticultural skills. “Kalo expresses the spiritual and physical well-being of not only the kanaka maoli [Native Hawaiians] and their heritage, but also symbolizes the environmental, social, and cultural values important to the state],” the measure reads.

Relating to lobbyists

Lobbyists and others who engage in lobbying activities must include information about the identity of the legislative or administrative action that they commented on, supported, or opposed in their statement.

Relating to financial disclosures

Each state legislator must include the names of specific lobbyists with whom they have a relationship in their financial disclosures.

Relating to the Sunshine Law

Public meeting notices must include information on how to provide remote oral testimony in such a way that a testifier can be visible to board members and other meeting participants upon request. Recognizes a board’s authority to remove and block members who disrupt meetings.

Relating to pharmacists

Allows pharmacists, pharmacy interns, and technicians working under the direct supervision of a pharmacist to order and administer vaccines to people aged 3 and up if certain conditions are met.

Relating to abusive litigation

Establishes judicial procedures to prevent and remedy abusive litigation, which occurs when abusers use court proceedings, often in family law cases, to control, harass, intimidate, coerce, and impoverish their abused partner, even after the relationship has ended, forcing the survivor to spend time, money, and emotional resources responding to the action and allowing the abuser to assert power and control over them.

Hawai’i has joined Tennessee and Washington state in enacting laws to address abusive litigation.

Relating to nurses

Under certain conditions, the Hawai’i Board of Nursing may issue temporary permits to out-of-state licensed registered nurses and practical nurses, as well as nurses holding a multistate license issued by another state, territory, or country. Beginning July 1, 2025, an out-of-state licensed practical nurse or registered nurse can apply for a temporary permit while also applying for a license to practice in Hawaii.

Relating to the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact

Adopts the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact to establish a comprehensive process, to be carried out by the Hawai’i Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, that supplements the existing licensing and regulatory authority of state medical boards and provides a streamlined process for physicians to become licensed in multiple states.

Relating to taxes

To qualify for the Motion Picture, Digital Media, and Film Production Income Tax Credit, film productions must demonstrate that they made reasonable efforts to comply with all applicable requirements. Taxpayers must be notified of the tax credit requirements and given the opportunity to cure them within 30 days of receiving the notice.

Relating to alcohol

The definition of “beer” under the intoxicating liquor law is expanded to include any alcoholic beverage containing at least 0.5% alcohol by volume obtained through fermentation of any infusion or decoction of malt or any substitute, including alcohol seltzer beverages, but excluding sake, cooler beverages, and other distilled products.

Brewpubs are permitted to sell beer that they produce or manufacture on their premises, subject to certain conditions.

Relating to property

Clarifies a county’s authority to regulate the time, place, manner, and duration of land and structure use. Clarifies that non-residential uses, such as providing transient accommodations, can be phased out or amortized by counties. Extends the transient accommodations tax to include certain shelters and vehicles with sleeping accommodations.

Relating to medical care for minors

Allows minors over the age of 14 to consent to medical care and services for sexually transmitted infections, pregnancy, and family planning, as well as sexually transmitted infection prevention. Insurance companies and health-care providers must have confidentiality policies and practices in place.

SOURCE