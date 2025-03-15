Barry County, Missouri – Several agencies are responding to a nearly 200-acre wildfire near Seligman.

According to Mark Twain National Forest officials, the 170-acre wildfire, known as the Seligman Hollow Fire, is located about four miles northeast of Seligman.

Crews say it’s not alarmingly large by wildfire standards, but the USDA Forest Service and its partners have increased their response efforts due to the forecast of high winds.

According to a news release, containment efforts are being managed under unified command established with local, state, and federal resources. Hand crews, fire engines, dozers, and helicopters are all being utilized to fight the fire.

