Seniors aged 63-year-old and over will receive the new Social Security payment in few days

People in the United States who are 63 years old and retired are in for a treat. After only a few days, they might get a new Social Security check in the mail. They will only get it if they meet one requirement.

This week, retirees who do not meet this requirement will not get their Social Security check. Instead, they will get it in the weeks to come. Because of this, it is possible to keep track of the days that retirees get paid.

This makes it much easier for everyone in the family to keep track of their money. As long as a retiree knows when they will be paid, they will never need any other information to keep track of their money. This is a big plus because it means that no senior misses out on getting their check on time.

The next check that Social Security will send to people who retire due to age or disability will be on January 3rd. Those over 63 who have accepted their retirement will be able to cash their check today if they meet one condition.

This requirement has to do with the year of retirement. If the person retires before May 1997, they will get their money on January 3, 1997. What if the retiree’s retirement year is after that date? In that case, the payment day is on a different day. No matter what day of the year it is, each retiree will get their check in January. However, depending on their birthday, they may get it later or earlier.

When will I collect Social Security in January?

January payments are due on the second, third and fourth Wednesday of the month. In 2024, checks will be increased by 3.8% thanks to COLA.

Depending on the day of birth, retirees will collect January Social Security in:

January 3. Retirees before May 1997.

January 8: Retires after May 1997 with a birthday 1-10 of any month.

January 15: Retires after May 1997 with a birthday 11-20 of any month.

January 22: Retires after May 1997 with a birthday 21-31 of any month.

How to collect Social Security

There are different ways to get your Social Security check, so it may or may not arrive the same day. We have Direct Deposit on the one hand. On the other hand, you could also get your Social Security through your bank account. The first way gets the money to the pensioner right away, while the second can take up to three days.

So, the first group of retirees will be the ones to get their Social Security check next. So, if you retired before May 1997 and set up Direct Deposit, your Social Security retirement check will arrive in a few days.

