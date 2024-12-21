US local news

Senator Tom Cotton Warns that The Longer A Delay In Funding The Government The More Time Chuck Schumer Has To Add Radical Judges To the Courts

Senator Tom Cotton tells Brian Kilmeade that he hopes the government funding deadlock does not last past midnight tonight because a shutdown is bad for the American people and bad for everyone else.

Cotton warned of a side effect of a delay in approving a measure to finance the government, which is Senator Chuck Schumer having more time to install more radical judges on the bench.

Cotton responded to the Wall Street Journal piece about how President Biden’s advisers kept his decline a secret. Cotton said the story matches what we seen during the campaign.

Cotton agreed that the most significant event in the cover-up of Biden’s deterioration was the buildup to the catastrophe in Afghanistan, which resulted in the deaths of 13 American soldiers and prompted Vladimir Putin to go for the kill in Ukraine.

Cotton chastised Democrats and their media friends for a vow of silence on Biden’s health, saying it is a degree of secrecy that even the Mafia could not maintain.

