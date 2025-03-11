US local news

Sean Duffy denies responsibility for air crashes on Trump’s watch

By Rachel Greco

Published on:

Sean Duffy denies responsibility for air crashes on Trump's watch

Sean Duffy, the reality star who became Secretary of Transportation, is no better at accepting responsibility than his boss.

In a softball interview on Fox News Saturday evening, host Lara Trump inquired about the January plane crash in Washington, D.C., which claimed 64 lives and was blamed by Elon Musk on outdated communication systems used by air traffic control.

“All of the crashes that have occurred during our first two weeks in office have nothing to do with air traffic control,” Duffy stated on My View with Lara Trump. “But it’s given us a focus.”

In February, Duffy announced a plan to “supercharge” the force of air traffic controllers by shortening the hiring process by four months and increasing pay for trainees.

During the interview, Duffy stated that the primary function of his department was safety. He emphasized that the Federal Aviation Administration only wants the “best and brightest” and that hiring for “other reasons” has no place in aviation—a clear reference to the diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts that the president and Musk blamed for the D.C. crash.

Duffy took direct aim at former President Joe Biden.

“The last administration, they focused on a lot on green, they focused on a lot of social justice,” Duffy told the crowd. “And we’re focused on actual infrastructure.”

Trump focused on air traffic controller technology, which Duffy has previously described as “outdated, World War II-era” and Musk has called “extremely dire.”

According to Duffy, air traffic control uses outdated technology such as copper wires, floppy disks, and old radios. The Transportation Department hopes to receive additional funding soon so that it can make the necessary changes, he said.

“If we can get the money up front and move fast, we think we can get it done very quickly,” Duffy told the crowd. “But if we don’t act now, we won’t have another five or ten years. This system will inevitably fail, putting people’s lives in danger.”

Earlier this week, Duffy clashed with Musk over the Department of Government Efficiency’s alleged attempts to fire air traffic controllers, an accusation Musk dismissed as false, despite Duffy’s claim to have heard it directly from DOGE employees. Musk asked Duffy to provide the names of fired employees, but he said there were none because he had intervened.

Musk begged retired air traffic controllers to return to work, tweeting on February 27: “There is a shortage of top-tier air traffic controllers. If you have retired but are interested in returning to work, please do so.”

SOURCE

For You!

Sean Duffy denies responsibility for air crashes on Trump's watch

Sean Duffy denies responsibility for air crashes on Trump’s watch

MARYLAND NEWS - Protests at Tesla outlets in Rockville, Arlington, and Georgetown target Musk and Trump

MARYLAND NEWS – Protests at Tesla outlets in Rockville, Arlington, and Georgetown target Musk and Trump

Dem Sen. Chris Murphy spotted 'cuddling' on a date with a progressive media publisher after his separation from his wife

Dem Sen. Chris Murphy spotted ‘cuddling’ on a date with a progressive media publisher after his separation from his wife

Stopgap funding plan will reduce DC's budget by $1 billion

Stopgap funding plan will reduce DC’s budget by $1 billion

J.D. Vance lashes out at a heckler during his anti-immigrant lecture

J.D. Vance lashes out at a heckler during his anti-immigrant lecture

Rachel Greco

Rachel Greco covers life in US County, including the communities of Grand Ledge, Delta Township, Charlotte and US Rapids. But her beat extends to local government, local school districts and community events in communities that surround Lansing. Her goal is to tell compelling stories about the area that matter to local readers.

Recommend For You

Pastor scams ‘long-time’ friends and nonprofit out of over $230K in California, feds say

Pastor scams ‘long-time’ friends and nonprofit out of over $230K in California, feds say

New deadline to apply for the IRS stimulus check

New deadline to apply for the IRS stimulus check

New SNAP Food Stamps payments arrive before the end of this week of March only in these states

New SNAP Food Stamps payments arrive before the end of this week of March only in these states

Today’s the Last Day of March 2025 CalFresh Benefits: Up to $1,756 for Families

Today’s the Last Day of March 2025 CalFresh Benefits: Up to $1,756 for Families

IRS Tax Refunds: 2025 Average Amount May Be Not What You Imagine

IRS Tax Refunds: 2025 Average Amount May Be Not What You Imagine

Confirmed by the IRS – these people will receive $1,000 less in their tax refund – this is the real reason

Confirmed by the IRS – these people will receive $1,000 less in their tax refund – this is the real reason

These are the new $5,000 “DOGE Stimulus Checks” that Elon Musk has proposed

These are the new $5,000 “DOGE Stimulus Checks” that Elon Musk has proposed

These are the requirements for getting free help when sending your tax return to the IRS

These are the requirements for getting free help when sending your tax return to the IRS

SNAP Benefits in Florida: Payment Dates and Maximum Amounts for March 2025

SNAP Benefits in Florida: Payment Dates and Maximum Amounts for March 2025

$725 Stimulus Check Approved in California – Who will get it

$725 Stimulus Check Approved in California – Who will get it?

The IRS warns about fake tax professionals avoid scams this way

The IRS warns about fake tax professionals: avoid scams this way

Some Beneficiaries Will Receive More CalFresh Money in the Coming Days

Some Beneficiaries Will Receive More CalFresh Money in the Coming Days

Leave a Comment