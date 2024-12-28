US local news

Scottie Scheffler had surgery after hurting his hand with broken glass; he will miss the first signature event of 2025

After one of the most historic seasons in golf in 2024, Scottie Scheffler’s 2025 season will not begin well.

The reigning PGA Player of the Year and world’s No. 1 golfer will miss next week’s Sentry tournament after having hand surgery.

According to Scheffler’s manager, Blake Smith, Scheffler suffered a puncture wound in his right hand while preparing dinner on Christmas Day, caused by broken glass.

“Small glass fragments remained in the palm and required surgery. He has been told that he should be back to 100% in three to four weeks,” Smith said, noting that Scheffler has officially withdrawn from The Sentry.

Scheffler’s next scheduled tournament is the American Express, which begins on January 16. This year’s Sentry is designated as a signature event, the first of eight.

Scheffler’s injury comes just months after he had one of the best seasons in PGA history. He started his season with four top-ten finishes in his first five tournaments.

Then he shifted into another gear. He won four and tied for second in his next five events. He won the Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Players Championship, RBC Heritage, and the Masters.

His season took a wild turn in May, when he was arrested on his way to the second round of the PGA Championship at Valhalla. He spent time in jail before casually firing a 66 later that day. He finished tied for eighth in the tournament.

Scheffler went on to win the Memorial and Travelers in June, followed by Olympic gold in Paris. In 20 events, including the Olympics, Scheffler won eight, finished second twice, finished in the top ten 17 times, and missed no cuts.

He has won seven PGA events, the most since 2007.

With a $25 million payday from winning the FedEx Cup, Scheffler’s prize money for the 2024 season was more than $54 million, the most ever won in a single season.

