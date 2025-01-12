Schools nationwide brace for Trump, including steps that require teachers not to assist with ICE

School districts, universities, and state education leaders across the country are preparing for the incoming Trump administration, which includes efforts to protect illegal immigrant children.

Many school districts are focusing on increasing protections for migrant students and families. These include mandatory teacher training on what to do if immigration officials show up at their schools, as well as new rules prohibiting them from showing up at all. Other districts are preparing measures to ensure funding in case President-elect Trump cuts it.

“We will not allow any law enforcement entity to take any type of immigration action against our students or their families within our care,” Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said at a press conference on Monday.

According to local reports, Carvalho has committed to using all legal options to protect illegal immigrants attending district schools.

Shortly after Trump’s election victory in November, the district’s governing board adopted a resolution prohibiting district employees from voluntarily cooperating with immigration authorities, including sharing information about a student’s immigration status.

The resolution includes teacher training, which instructs educators on how to respond appropriately to law enforcement.

“Be prepared to deal with misinformation. “Be prepared to deal with any action from Washington,” LAUSD board member Monica Garcia stated.

Several districts provide training for immigrant students and families. In Washington, the Edmonds School District organized a “Know Your Rights Session” for immigrant members of the community, which would be led by officials from the local Mexican consulate.

The event was later canceled due to backlash, but an official flyer stated that the Mexican consulate would be present to educate community members on “how to prepare for immigration raids and your individual rights when approached, detained, or incarcerated by police or immigration agents.”

Portland Public Schools, Oregon’s largest school district, passed a resolution earlier this month reaffirming its commitment to serving as a sanctuary school for undocumented students.

Employees are still not permitted to disclose a student’s immigration status without parental consent, according to the updated resolution. In addition, the district stated that immigration officials would not be allowed to enter school buildings other than the front office.

Nicole Neily, president and founder of the nonprofit Parents Defending Education (PDE), stated “without a doubt” that the increase in illegal immigration has harmed rather than helped schools. She stated that the incoming administration will not tolerate schools ignoring its policies.

“Given America’s poor civics education, it’s no surprise that administrators believe they are above the law. However, after January 20, they should be aware that the incoming administration will not look favorably upon these transgressions,” Neily said.

In addition to measures aimed at defying federal immigration authorities, some schools are bracing for potential funding cuts. Trump has indicated that he is open to dissolving the Department of Education and has previously stated that he will withhold federal funds from schools that do not follow the law.

Richmond Public Schools in Virginia plans to fund student lunches locally due to concerns that the Trump administration will eliminate the Community Eligibility Provision, a program that helps students pay for meals.

“We delivered millions of meals during the pandemic,” said Superintendent Jason Kamras. “So, we’ll have to figure this one out, too, if necessary.”

In California, state Superintendent Tony Thurmond stated that his school system is “prepared to introduce legislation that would guarantee funding for California schools and education” if Trump repeals it.

Colleges and universities are also taking steps to protect their international students from deportation under Trump, with several encouraging them to return to campus ahead of Trump’s inauguration later this month. They have also provided resources to students who are not natural-born citizens.

“A travel ban is likely to go into effect soon after the inauguration,” Cornell University’s Office of Global Learning wrote in a message to students after Trump’s victory.

