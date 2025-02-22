US local news

Say Goodbye to Your Job’: Memphis Cop Under Fire for Facebook Post Saying He Wants ‘a Refund for Slaves My Ancestors Lost’

By Oliver

Published on:

A white Memphis police officer is facing an ethics complaint after making a racist Facebook post in which he stated that he believes he is entitled to reparations.

According to Fox13, the complaint was filed against Sgt. Brandon Lea after he posted a Facebook comment that read, “Yeah, I think if the government pays reparations, then I want a refund for the slaves my ancestors lost.”

It’s unclear which post Lea was referring to when he made the comment. He has since deactivated his page.

Last year, Tennessee’s Republican-controlled House voted down legislation that would have prohibited city governments from using taxpayer funds to study and distribute reparations.

Shelby County officials approved a $5 million reparations program in February 2023 to study specific disparities in wealth, healthcare, and home ownership between Black and white residents of Shelby County and Memphis, and then directly fund programs to reduce those disparities.

The decision came just one month after Tyre Nichols was fatally beaten by a group of Memphis police officers, sparking nationwide protests.

The commissioner who sponsored the bill proposed funding the program from the commission’s general fund or federal COVID-19 relief funds.

According to records obtained by Fox13, Lea has been with the Memphis Police Department since 2000. He was promoted to sergeant in 2019.

“The fact that it came from a Memphis police officer clearly identified him as such shows a culture of impunity within the police department, but unfortunately, it’s something that we as Memphians have so long experienced and just come to expect,” the Memphis Interfaith Coalition for Action and Hope told ABC24.

“We hold people in leadership positions to a high standard, so he should have said that in the privacy of his own home or while sitting on the toilet. “I have not posted it on Facebook,” one resident said. “Say goodbye to your job. “Next time, think before posting.”

Not everyone believes Lea should be punished for his social media post.

“Nobody can take a joke, give one, can’t take one,” said another resident.

Regarding whether Memphis police are investigating Lea, a police spokesperson stated, “The Memphis Police Department is aware of the allegation and is actively looking into the matter.”

