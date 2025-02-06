Say goodbye to Social Security – here’s why you may stop receiving payments on your account this February

According to the most recent Social Security Administration (SSA) news, these are the Americans who will be unable to access their monthly benefits beginning in February. Millions of Americans receive monthly benefits from the Social Security Administration.

Most of these are in the form of retirement benefits, but recipients’ wives and survivors also receive monthly payments. Supplemental Security Income (SSI) is also available to low-income individuals and disabled workers.

The reason why many Americans will stop receiving their Social Security payments this month

According to the SSA, there are some exceptions to the general rule that these benefits are not subject to execution, levy, attachment, garnishment, or other legal proceedings, nor do they fall under the jurisdiction of any bankruptcy or insolvency laws.

A beneficiary’s legal obligation to pay alimony, child support, or restitution, as well as to settle a past-due tax liability, may result in the withholding of certain benefits. To enforce a beneficiary’s legal obligation to pay child support, alimony, or restitution under Section 459 of the Social Security Act, the SSA may withhold current and future Social Security benefits.

The Internal Revenue Service may levy 15% of benefits under Section 1024 of the Taxpayer Relief Act of 1997 to pay back taxes through the Federal Payment Levy Program (FPLP). The Debt Collection Improvement Act of 1996 allows the Department of Treasury to collect delinquent non-tax debts owed to other federal agencies.

The agencies can use disability, adult survivorship, and retirement benefits to accomplish this. However, SSI payments, lump sum death benefits, and child benefits cannot be levied or garnished.

Furthermore, the IRS states that the FPLP does not apply to delinquent taxpayers whose income is at or below certain predetermined thresholds based on the Department of Health and Human Services’ poverty rules.

If you disagree with the garnishment [for alimony, child support, or restitution], contact a lawyer or representative. The court, not Social Security, issued the order. If you want to contest an IRS levy, contact the IRS at 1-800-829-7650. You can contact Treasury at 1-800-304-3107 with any questions about a non-tax debt levy.

Social Security payment schedule was confirmed for February

Every month, the Social Security Administration (SSA) must make more than 72 million payments to eligible retirees, survivors, disabled people, and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients.

As a result, the federal agency developed a monthly payment schedule so that all beneficiaries understand the exact payment dates and conditions required to receive their Social Security benefits. Given the most recent Social Security payment schedule for this month, here are the most important dates that beneficiaries should be aware of:

On February 3rd , beneficiaries from the retirement, survivor, and disability insurance (RSDI) program who applied for benefits before May 1997 will receive their paychecks

, beneficiaries from the program who applied for benefits before May 1997 will receive their paychecks On February 12th , beneficiaries from the RSDI program who were born between the 1st and 10th will receive their monthly paychecks

, beneficiaries from the RSDI program who were born between the 1st and 10th will receive their monthly paychecks On February 19th , beneficiaries from the RSDI program who were born between the 11th and the 20th will receive their monthly paychecks

, beneficiaries from the RSDI program who were born between the 11th and the 20th will receive their monthly paychecks On February 26th, beneficiaries from the RSDI program who were born between the 21st and the 31st will receive their monthly paychecks