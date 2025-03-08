Say goodbye to Social Security benefits from the IRS – they will seize all payments from taxpayers who do not take this step within the estimated time

Social Security is more than just a monthly check; it is the result of years of hard work or a courtesy extended to you when you are unable to work. Many people rely on Social Security (SSA) as their primary source of income, but may be unaware that their entire income is taxed.

Yes, as you read it… You could owe money to the administration, and it all depends on how much each person earns. We’ll explain everything you need to know below.

When do you need to file your benefits?

Beneficiaries who rely solely on Social Security are unlikely to be required to file taxes. But what about the combined income? That will be subject to IRS criteria, so if you receive pensions, 401(k) distributions, investments, or other forms of part-time work and exceed the IRS’s limits. Here are several examples:

For example, if you are single and over 65, you should not file taxes if your gross income is less than $16,550.

For married couples filing jointly and both are over 65, the limit is $32,300.

What is combined income?

A formula that the IRS follows to determine whether or not the money you receive is subject to taxes.