Sarcoxie residents are invited to “Citywide Clean-up”

Sarcoxie, Missouri — Residents of a Southwest Missouri city have upcoming opportunities to get rid of unwanted items.

Sarcoxie, Missouri’s “Citywide Clean-up” is scheduled for April 26 at 8:00 a.m. Citizens who can provide proof of residency can help clean out garages, attics, and storage sheds.

Four dumpsters will be available until noon or when they are full, whichever comes first. Due to limited space, large appliances will not be accepted.

Those looking to supplement their summer savings (or simply find a great deal bargain hunting) may be interested in the city-wide garage sale, which will take place on June 21. Sign-up information will be available shortly.

