Sanford welcomes the first baby of 2025

By Oliver

Published on:

Fargo, North Dakota. Jonathan Crownover and Alicia Polley gave birth to their first child at Sanford Hospital in 2025 at 1:21 a.m.

“It’s a little intimidating.” We drove from Breckenridge last night, and his arrival just after New Year’s is a huge blessing. “I couldn’t be happier,” said Alicia Polley.

Khyrin Crownover is a baby boy who measures 21 inches and weighs 8 pounds 13 ounces.

“It’s pretty neat he’s got some pretty good karma going around him,” according to Polley.

The couple decided on the name Khyrin very early in their pregnancy.

“I’m not sure where it came from.” I awoke as if in a dream, and it took forever to spell it. “I went back and forth, and what stuck was Khyrin,” Polley said.

Alicia says it didn’t take long after they arrived at the hospital to meet their baby boy.

“After three pushes, he was there. It was extremely fast. I was only here for about 35 minutes last night,” explained Polley.

Khyrin and her family have a lot to look forward to when they return home to Breckenridge.

“We’re getting a new house next month we’re moving out of the house we have been in for almost 3 years to a better townhome,” Polley told me.

