Salvation Army’s Major Jones Brings Hope to Owosso

The Salvation Army has welcomed a new leader at the Owosso Citadel in Michigan. Major Dan W. Jones is an experienced officer who has traveled to many places and is excited to serve the community.

His background includes various roles within the Salvation Army, and he aims to make a positive impact on the lives of those around him.

Major Jones’s Journey

Major Dan W. Jones has been with the Salvation Army for over 20 years. He has served in different cities across the United States and even worked internationally. His experiences have given him a deep understanding of the challenges

faced by communities and the importance of helping others. Major Jones believes in the mission of the Salvation Army, which is to meet both spiritual and physical needs.

Focus on Community Support

At the Owosso Citadel, Major Jones plans to focus on community support and outreach programs. He wants to ensure that everyone in the area feels welcome and included. His goal is to provide resources and services that can help those in need,

such as food assistance, counseling, and youth programs. Major Jones is eager to work with local organizations and volunteers to make these programs successful.

Personal Touch

Major Jones brings a personal touch to his leadership style. He believes in building strong relationships with community members. He wants to listen to their needs and concerns so that he can better serve them.

Major Jones also values teamwork and encourages collaboration among staff and volunteers. He believes that together, they can create a strong support system for the community.

Major Dan W. Jones’s leadership at the Owosso Citadel is an exciting opportunity for the Salvation Army and the community. With his extensive experience and dedication to helping others, he is ready to make a difference.

The Owosso Citadel is set to become a vibrant hub of support and resources under his guidance. Major Jones looks forward to connecting with residents and providing the help they need to improve their lives.