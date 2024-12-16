Romney: ‘You can’t complain’ if Trump performs what he stated to do

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) stated that the American people “can’t complain” if President-elect Trump follows through on his campaign promises.

“Donald Trump won.” He won overwhelmingly. “He said what he was going to do, and that’s what he’s doing,” Romney told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday. “I mean, people are saying, ‘Oh, I don’t like this appointment or this policy that he’s talking about,’ but those are the things he said he was going to do when he ran.”

“So, you can’t complain about someone who does what he said he was going to do.”

Romney, who has been in the Senate since 2019, joined the network for his legislative departure interview. The 77-year-old Utah politician said last year that he will retire from the Senate, paving the way for a new generation to serve.

He has been a critic of Trump, but he said in an interview Sunday that he agreed with the president-elect on “a lot” of policy issues. Romney said that he did not support Trump in his two most recent campaigns due to character issues.

“I disagree with him on some things, but it’s like, OK, give him a chance to do what he says he’s going to do and see how it works out,” he told me.

Romney said he isn’t worried about Trump’s prospective prosecution and thinks the president-elect would spend his next term focusing “on the future.”

Romney asked legislators to unify in his farewell address on the Senate floor earlier this month, despite the fact that party divisions seem to be worse than ever.

