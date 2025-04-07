RIOT OF RECEIPT Walmart agrees to look into the “added 22” goods that the customer never purchased, but they haven’t received a refund yet.

Sometimes, mistakes happen while shopping, but one recent case at Walmart shocked many. A customer from North Charleston, South Carolina, claimed they were charged for 22 extra items they never bought. What’s worse? They still haven’t received a refund.

What Really Happened?

The shopper only went to Walmart to buy two items. But when they checked their receipt, they found a total of 24 items listed. These included things like a dustpan set, shea butter, apples, and milk. The total bill came to $186.65 — far more than what they expected to pay.

Angry and confused, the shopper took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and posted about their experience, calling the incident “fraudulent.” They accused Walmart of wrongly charging their Bank of America account and expressed frustration that they had “no recourse” even after reporting it twice.

Walmart’s Response

Walmart did respond online, asking the shopper to send them a direct message. But the customer fired back, saying they had already contacted the company twice and still received no help. The situation remains unresolved, at least publicly.

This Isn’t the First Time

Unfortunately, this isn’t the only case of such issues at Walmart. In another story, a granddaughter shared how her grandmother’s $60 grocery bill turned into nearly $130. Ten items had mysteriously appeared on her receipt, including watermelons and a 12-pack of energy drinks that she never picked up.

Though Walmart gave a refund, no one explained how those items got on the bill. The granddaughter, like many others, was upset. She said, “As if people aren’t already struggling with inflation, this just makes it worse.”

Other Stores Also Under Fire

Walmart isn’t the only retailer dealing with these problems. A Kroger customer also claimed they were wrongly charged and ended up losing $1,000. Another one said they were overcharged ten times and that the store “lied” about its sales.

What To Do If You Get Overcharged

If you ever find out you were charged for something you didn’t buy, don’t panic. Here’s what you should do:

Step 1: Keep Your Receipt

Always check your receipt before leaving the store. If something looks wrong, show it to a staff member right away.

Step 2: Talk to the Manager

If a regular employee can’t help, ask to speak with the store manager. You have the right to be charged the correct price, especially if it’s lower than what appears at the counter.

Step 3: Contact Your Bank

If the store doesn’t help, contact your bank. You may be able to dispute the charge and get your money back.

Step 4: Share Your Experience

Sometimes, posting on social media gets a quicker response from big companies. But always be respectful and clear about your issue.

