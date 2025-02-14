RFK Jr. is sworn in as US Health and Human Services Secretary

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., one of President Donald Trump’s most contentious cabinet picks, has been sworn in as the next US Health and Human Services Secretary.

The former presidential candidate will now lead key health agencies with approximately 80,000 employees and a trillion-dollar budget. Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle had questioned his unfounded health claims and vaccine skepticism.

Kennedy was confirmed on Thursday with a vote of 52 to 48. No Democrats supported him. Former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was the only Republican who voted against Kennedy.

Kennedy is the president’s latest cabinet appointment as he seeks to quickly overhaul almost every level of government.

The Senate is working late into the night and early in the morning to complete the president’s cabinet by confirming his remaining nominees. By a vote of 72-28, lawmakers approved Brooke Rollins as head of the Department of Agriculture.

Kennedy, who was sworn in in the Oval Office, is the second contentious cabinet pick to be confirmed this week, following Tulsi Gabbard’s confirmation as director of National Intelligence in a close Senate vote on Wednesday.

He will now be in charge of agencies including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Kennedy will also be responsible for overseeing the US health industry, which includes food safety, pharmaceuticals, public health, and vaccinations. He ran for president as an independent in 2024, but dropped out to support Trump.

Several Republicans questioned the president’s decision to appoint Kennedy to lead the federal health agency. Many people questioned Kennedy’s previous comments on immunizations, his ties to organizations making unsubstantiated health claims, and his views on abortion.

Kennedy is the founder of the anti-vaccine group Children’s Health Defense, which rose to prominence in the United States by questioning the safety and efficacy of childhood vaccinations and making the discredited claim that the shots cause autism.

Kennedy, the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, has denied being anti-vaccination, noting that his own children are immunized. During his confirmation hearings, he insisted that he only supports more stringent injection safety studies and tests.

Some Republicans have praised Kennedy for his criticism of the use of food additives and efforts to limit big pharma.

During the hearings, lawmakers questioned Kennedy about his promotion of health misinformation and understanding of the US healthcare system.

He was asked to explain his position on abortion, as he had previously stated that he supported abortion rights. He responded by telling lawmakers that he agrees with Trump that individual states should control abortion access and that “every abortion is a tragedy”.

Democrats criticized the exchange, accusing Kennedy of “selling out” his pro-choice values in order to secure President Donald Trump’s nomination.

One of his hearings was disrupted by yelling protesters. However, he received enthusiastic applause when he promised to make America healthy again, a slogan used by Trump’s administration.

Caroline Kennedy, Robert F Kennedy Jr’s cousin, urged US senators to reject him as the next secretary of health and human services prior to the hearing. She claimed Kennedy’s views on vaccines disqualify him from being one of America’s top health policymakers.

It wasn’t enough to deter several Republicans who had previously opposed Kennedy’s nomination but eventually voted for him on Thursday.

Many eyes were on Louisiana Republican Senator Bill Cassidy, who chairs the Senate Health Committee.

Cassidy, a doctor, previously stated that he disagreed with Kennedy’s stance on vaccinations. He voted to confirm Kennedy.

“We need to make America healthy again, and it is my expectation that Secretary Kennedy will get this done,” Cassidy wrote on X following the vote.

Others closely monitored McConnell, a Kennedy critic and polio survivor. McConnell had warned Kennedy against undermining the polio vaccine.

He voted against confirmation.

“Individuals, parents, and families have a right to push for a healthier nation and demand the best possible scientific guidance on preventing and treating illness,” McConnell wrote in a prepared statement. “But a record of trafficking in dangerous conspiracy theories and eroding trust in public health institutions does not entitle Mr. Kennedy to lead these important efforts.”

The Senate continues to consider Trump’s nominees. Following Kennedy’s confirmation, lawmakers are expected to advance Howard Lutnick’s nomination as the next Secretary of Commerce.

This sets up the final vote for his confirmation, which will take place next week.

Lawmakers are also expected to consider the nominations of Kash Patel, Trump’s contentious choice to lead the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and Kelly Loeffler, Trump’s pick for Small Business Administrator, after they were approved by a key committee on Thursday.

Linda McMahon, Trump’s pick to lead the Education Department, also had her confirmation hearing on Thursday.

Given the President’s Day long weekend, this clears a key hurdle for a handful of cabinet picks and puts Lutnick and Loeffler up for confirmation votes as soon as Tuesday.

