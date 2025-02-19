Owosso

Returning from the Michigan Pot Bust

By Rachel Greco

Charges have been filed against two men who were caught in Indiana with a trunk full of marijuana and THC products while returning from Michigan.

Luis Diaz, 23, and Cade McConnaha, 21, have each been charged with Level 5 felony dealing in marijuana and Level 6 felony possession of marijuana.

According to court documents, the Iowa men were on their way home from Detroit on February 4 when they were pulled over on Interstate 94 near Michigan City for a traffic violation.

Police said both men appeared extremely nervous before evidence was discovered that allowed for a search of the vehicle. According to court documents, 13 pounds of marijuana, more than 1,100 THC vape pen cartridges, four pounds of THC wax, 17 ounces of THC edibles, and six boxes of THC syrup were discovered inside the vehicle’s trunk in two large trash bags and a suitcase.

Police said one of the bags also contained an undisclosed amount of cash in stacks held together with rubber bands.

According to police, at least some of the marijuana was legally purchased in Michigan from a dispensary. Both men could face up to six years in prison for the most serious of the two felony counts.

Initially, they were held in the La Porte County Jail on a $15,000 cash-only bond.

Rachel Greco

