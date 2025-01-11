US News

Retirement Expenses You Can Eliminate: Smart Tips for Financial Savvy Seniors

By Rachel Greco

Published on:

Because they depend on a fixed income, many retirees find it hard to stay financially stable during their golden years. This money could come from Social Security, investments, or pensions, and it is very important to know how to handle it well.

It is important to find a balance between fun and safety as you move through this new chapter. “Balancing fun and safety in retirement is about clarity and intention,” says Melissa Pavone, founder of Mindful Financial Partners.

The retirement lifestyle you have always dreamed of is possible if you fully understand your finances, make a detailed cash flow plan, and go over it regularly with a trusted advisor.

Smart Savings: Four Expenses Retirees Should Consider Eliminating

Even when they mean well, a lot of retirees spend money on things that can quickly drain their savings. This spending makes it hard for them to deal with unexpected costs and make sure their money lasts until they retire.

A few things to keep in mind: do not make hasty decisions about downsizing that you might regret later. Also, do not spend too much on small treats that can add up and put a strain on your budget.

To have a happy and safe retirement, stay informed and take charge of your finances. As you plan for a comfortable retirement, keep these important tips in mind. They will help you save more for retirement by getting rid of expenses you do not need.

1. Cut Out Unnecessary Streaming Services

Deloitte’s annual Digital Media Trends report says that American households spend an average of $61 a month on four different SVOD (streaming video on demand) services.

Reducing or getting rid of these services that retirees do not use or need can be an easy and effective way for them to save money.

“Excluding kids-themed TV services or packages from your monthly bills is easy and will save you a lot of money,” says Tom South, a digital marketing and SEO expert at EPOS Now, a top online payment service.

2. Take Advantage of Promotions

Retirees should also explore available promotions to optimize their subscriptions. Erika Kullberg, a personal finance expert and attorney, suggests a practical approach:

  • Evaluate Your Subscriptions: If you have multiple subscriptions such as Hulu, Peacock, Netflix, and Amazon Prime, identify the one you use the most.
  • Streamline Your Choices: Keep your favorite service and consider canceling the others.
  • Wait for Deals: Cancel services and then look out for promotional offers at significantly reduced rates.

By making these changes, retirees can better handle their money and have more meaningful experiences in their golden years.

Are you retired and want to cut down on your spending? Now is the time to look more closely at the places where you might be spending too much.

Rethinking how much you spend on magazines, apps, and online and club subscriptions that you do not use is a big way to save money.

Trim Recurring Charges and Invest Better

One thing that Eric Coons, owner of Kaleidoscope Financial, wants people to remember is that “recurring charges can sometimes lead to unnecessary spending.” It is simple to forget about these ongoing costs, so checking what you are really using can help you save money.

Think about how moving to a smaller home could save you money. The most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that adults aged 62 and up usually spend close to $50,000 a year on housing. This big cost can be cut down a lot by downsizing.

Coons says that most of the time, low property tax, utility, and maintenance bills mean a smaller home. Finding a home that has been updated can also help you avoid expensive upgrades and renovations in the future, which will save you money in the long run.

If you do not want to move, Kullberg, a financial expert, says that instead of spending money on “unnecessary upgrades and remodeling,” you should set aside money for preventative maintenance.

This way of doing things will keep your house in good shape without costing too much.

Rachel Greco covers life in US County, including the communities of Grand Ledge, Delta Township, Charlotte and US Rapids. But her beat extends to local government, local school districts and community events in communities that surround Lansing. Her goal is to tell compelling stories about the area that matter to local readers.

