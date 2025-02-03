Retirees over 65 could lose their Social Security if they do not meet this requirement

Retirement is a challenge and a goal for everyone who works in any capacity. However, once this time comes, pensioners must continue to meet a series of requirements and conditions established by Social Security in order to maintain the benefits granted to them by the Administration.

In fact, under current legislation, when a person begins to receive Social Security retirement benefits, the Social Security Administration (SSA) considers them to have retired.

However, retirees over the age of 65 are not prevented from continuing to work; however, they should be aware that if they report earnings above the established limits, they may lose their Social Security benefits.

As a result, beginning the month in which they reach the full retirement age, their earnings will no longer reduce their benefits, regardless of how much each individual earns. The Social Security Administration will recalculate their total benefit amount to credit them for months when benefits were reduced or withheld due to excess earnings.

How to collect the maximum Social Security pension?

When people reach the legal retirement age, they are entitled to a pension if they meet the requirements set by Social Security. Similarly, this amount will be higher or lower depending on the number of years the worker has worked and their professional earnings.

As a result, not all claimants are eligible to receive the maximum Social Security retirement pension, though it is possible to do so.

According to the Administration, in order to receive full Social Security benefits, the institutions in charge of these matters must register each application and determine and report the previous year’s salary.

As a result, each applicant’s benefit is recalculated on a regular basis, and any increase that may be applicable to them is paid retroactively to January of the year following their earnings.

To obtain the maximum amount of Social Security retirement pension, potential beneficiaries must meet the requirements established for each case, as well as submit the necessary documentation to demonstrate that they have met the Social Security requirements.

How to deduct earnings from benefits?

In the United States, there is a legal way to deduct earnings from Social Security benefits, which means that pensioners may be entitled to a higher amount than originally determined.

However, the Public Administration makes decisions in these situations based on the fundamental requirement of each candidate’s retirement age.

As a result, if you are under the full retirement age and earn more than the annual income limit, the administration may reduce the amount of your benefit based on the following proportion:

Before full retirement age: for every $2 you earn above the annual limit, $1 is deducted from your benefit payments. By 2025, that limit is $23,400.

for every $2 you earn above the annual limit, $1 is deducted from your benefit payments. By 2025, that limit is $23,400. In the year you reach full retirement age: $1 in benefits will be deducted for every $3 you earn above a different limit. In 2025, this limit is $62,160. Only earnings up to the month before reaching full retirement age are counted.

