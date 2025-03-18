Retirees, look on the bright side – there will be an increase in your Social Security check in 2025 – that’s good news

For those on a fixed income, anticipating how Social Security benefits will change each year can be nerve-racking. The Social Security Administration (SSA) announces the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in October, with the goal of keeping benefits in line with inflation.

This adjustment is critical for seniors, as it helps their benefits retain value in the face of rising living costs.

Many retirees rely heavily on these changes to their financial plans. Social Security benefits are expected to increase less in 2025, according to projections. While this may appear to be unfavorable, there are several reasons why a lower COLA can be beneficial.

2025 COLA Expectations

The annual COLA directly influences retirees’ Social Security benefits. There was a 2.9% increase earlier this year. According to the Senior Citizen League (TSCL), retirees should expect a modest 2.5% COLA in 2025.

According to the TSCL, “The TSCL Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) model predicts that the COLA for 2025 will be 2.5%, based on a decrease from 2.9% to 2.5% in consumer price data.” A 2.5% COLA would increase the average monthly benefit for retired workers of $1,920 by $48.

Though the increase appears to be small, the reasoning behind it is based on inflation trends, which may provide benefits beyond the numbers themselves.

Smaller Raises Reflect Lower Inflation

A smaller COLA typically indicates a period of lower inflation. While the monthly increase in benefits may be modest, the good news is that everyday costs such as groceries and utilities may not rise as much.

A higher COLA is typically associated with rapidly rising costs, and while such increases may appear generous, they frequently accompany higher inflation, reducing purchasing power. Essential items such as food, healthcare, and energy can become significantly more expensive during periods of high inflation, putting a strain on those living on a fixed income.

Stability in an Uncertain Economy

Periods of high inflation can indicate an overheated economy, causing volatility in markets, interest rates, and daily living expenses. This turbulence can cause concern for retirees, particularly those who rely on investments to supplement their income.

A smaller COLA indicates that inflation may be under control, resulting in a more balanced economy. A stable economy has less fluctuation, which can be reassuring for retirees who prefer consistent financial conditions.

The Federal Reserve’s efforts to control inflation appear to be succeeding, as evidenced by the lower projected COLA. While the immediate increase in benefits may not be as significant as some had hoped, a more stable economy can result in fewer dramatic price increases in the future, giving retirees more peace of mind.

Securing Social Security’s Longevity

One of the concerns with Social Security is its long-term viability. As more retirees withdraw from the system and fewer workers contribute, there have been ongoing debates about whether the program can be sustained for future generations.

A lower COLA could help alleviate some of the pressure. When benefits increase gradually, the program does not have to pay out as much, which may help it maintain its financial reserves.

For younger retirees or those who intend to rely on Social Security for many years, a smaller increase now may result in a more reliable system in the future. Keeping benefits modest can help ensure the program’s long-term viability, allowing it to continue to support those who rely on it in the future.

The Bigger Picture: More Than Just the Numbers

Though a smaller COLA may only increase the average retiree’s monthly benefits by approximately $50, the benefits extend beyond the immediate increase.

Lower inflation, a more stable economy, and the long-term viability of Social Security are all factors that retirees should consider. To successfully manage retirement, it is critical to prioritize financial stability and adjust personal strategies.

