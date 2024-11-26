Retirees Aged 66-67 to Receive Social Security Payments Up to $3,822 Ahead of the 2025 COLA Increase

Seniors aged 66-67 in the United States can receive up to $3,822 in monthly Social Security benefits if they meet specific eligibility requirements. For these retirees, the Social Security Administration (SSA) has set the next payment date as November 27, 2024. Here’s everything you need to know about how these payments work and what seniors can expect.

Payment Dates

The SSA schedules payments based on specific criteria, including when the recipient started receiving benefits and their birthdate.

November 27 Payment:

Retirees born between the 21st and 31st of the month will receive their November payment if: They began receiving benefits after April 30, 1997 .

. They are not receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments. December 3 Payment:

Retirees who began receiving Social Security before May 1997 will receive their next payment on December 3, 2024. Other December Payments:

Payments for other retirees will be distributed on: December 11

December 18

December 24

Seniors qualifying for the November 27 payment may also qualify for the December 24 payment.

Maximum Benefit Amounts

The maximum monthly benefit for retirees aged 66-67 in 2024 is $3,822. To qualify for this amount, individuals must:

Have earned the maximum taxable income for 35 years .

for . File for benefits at their Full Retirement Age (FRA).

Average Payments:

While the maximum benefit is $3,822, most retirees receive significantly less:

Average payments for all retired workers: About $1,924 .

About . Average for retirees aged 66-67: Typically between $1,750 and $1,900.

Additional Support

Retirees receiving lower Social Security payments may qualify for additional benefits:

Supplemental Security Income (SSI): Designed to help individuals with limited income and resources.

Provides monthly payments to supplement low Social Security benefits. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP): Offers food assistance to low-income households.

Eligible seniors can apply to receive additional financial support for groceries.

Planning for 2025

The upcoming Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) for Social Security benefits will take effect in January 2025. This increase is designed to help retirees keep up with inflation, though it won’t affect payments until next year.

For seniors relying heavily on Social Security, the COLA will offer additional relief. However, those in financial need should consider applying for SSI or SNAP now to boost their monthly income.

Seniors aged 66-67 can maximize their Social Security benefits by understanding payment schedules and eligibility requirements. While the maximum payment of $3,822 is achievable, most retirees receive average payments closer to $1,900. For those needing additional support, programs like SSI and SNAP offer crucial financial assistance. Staying informed and taking advantage of available resources can help ensure a more secure retirement.

