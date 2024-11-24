Retired Couples to Receive $3,089 on Average with 2025 COLA

In 2025, many people in the United States will see an increase in their Social Security payments thanks to the 2.5% Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA). These adjustments help retirees and other recipients keep up with inflation.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) will soon send letters to recipients about their new payment amounts, but you can also check the updated figures on your “my Social Security” account.

What is the 2025 COLA?

COLA Explained

The Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) is an annual increase in Social Security benefits to match inflation. For 2025, the COLA is set at 2.5%, which is slightly lower than the 3.2% increase in 2024.

How it Affects Retired Couples

Couples aged 65 and older who both receive Social Security benefits will see their average monthly payment rise to $3,089 in 2025, compared to $3,014 in 2024.

When Will You Get Your 2025 Social Security Payment?

The SSA schedules payments based on when you began receiving benefits and your birthdate.

January 3: For recipients who started benefits before May 1997 or are also receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

For recipients who started benefits before May 1997 or are also receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI). January 8, 15, or 22: Based on your birthdate. Payments are sent as follows: January 8 : Born on the 1st-10th. January 15 : Born on the 11th-20th. January 22 : Born on the 21st-31st.

Based on your birthdate. Payments are sent as follows:

Eligibility for Social Security and COLA

Retirement Age: You can start receiving Social Security as early as age 62.

You can start receiving Social Security as early as age 62. Work Credits: To qualify, you and your spouse must have worked at least ten years and earned enough work credits.

To qualify, you and your spouse must have worked at least ten years and earned enough work credits. Spousal Benefits: A spouse may receive benefits based on their partner’s work record.

How to Check Your New Social Security Payment

Letters from the SSA: Retirees will receive letters in December 2024 detailing their 2025 payments.

Retirees will receive letters in December 2024 detailing their 2025 payments. Online Access: Use your “my Social Security” account to view updated payment amounts before receiving the letter.

The 2025 COLA increase ensures that Social Security recipients continue to receive support that keeps pace with inflation.

By checking your payment schedule and understanding your eligibility, you can stay informed about your benefits. This adjustment highlights the importance of Social Security in supporting retirees and their families.