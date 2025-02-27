Resident interested in purchasing Denver Stay Inn for $10 and constructing homeless housing for the disabled

Denver has at least one interested party for its $10 homeless hotel for sale, a former Stay Inn, after a woman expressed her desire to buy it at Monday’s City Council meeting.

During the public comment period, Paula Rhoads expressed an interest in buying the hotel. It would be modeled after Valor on the Fax, a housing development for homeless people with brain injuries, she explained.

According to city staff, the city purchased and renovated the Stay Inn property but has yet to open a homeless hotel there. Staff stated that the building required unexpected upgrades. According to staff, the city listed the hotel for $10 with the stipulation that the buyer develop it for homeless housing.

Rhoads stated that Valor on the Fax has a 100-person waiting list, so he was excited to see the offer to sell the Stay Inn at 38th and Peoria for $10. I have $10 right here, and I believe I have partners who are interested. We believe we can obtain state housing funds to do what you’re describing. I’ve gone to your planning department to figure out what’s wrong with (the hotel), so we can get our ducks in a row.”

3D printed concrete homes

Rhoads believes that some homeless people may have sustained brain injuries while working in the construction industry. She plans to rehabilitate them and give them jobs printing 3D concrete homes, she said. She admitted that her plan is a little farfetched.

Rhoads stated that a year ago, she gave Johnston a dollar coin. She asked him to screen the homeless people living in city hotels and, if more than 30% are disabled, “give us a building.” So, I’m going to buy a building for $1 or $10, but we have a group here that is interested if you’ll take us seriously.”

To allow speakers enough time, the council does not respond to comments made during the public comment period.

