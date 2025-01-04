US local news

Republicans say Trump was playing golf when the president-elect called him to swing the House speaker vote to Johnson

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., initially voted for Jim Jordan as speaker of the House on Friday, but President-elect Trump persuaded him to change his vote — while he was working on his golf game.

Norman was one of three Republicans who initially refused to vote for Mike Johnson to keep his position.

Norman told reporters Friday that Trump had called him several times to try to influence his vote for the speaker.

Trump was playing golf when he called Norman for the first time.

“He stated, ‘Look, I’m in the middle of a golf game.’ “That was the first time I spoke to him,” Norman told MediaIte.

“He replied, ‘Well, you did vote for Nikki Haley.’ I replied, “Yes, sir, I did.” We are with you now. And I said, ‘We will be with Mike Johnson.'”

Trump owns several golf courses, one of which was the site of a second assassination attempt on his life this summer. Trump’s USGA handicap was once as low as 2.5, and he claims to have made eight holes in one.

According to sources, Trump also called Keith Self, R-Texas, in an attempt to sway his vote.

Self confirmed to reporters that he had spoken with Trump on the phone several times Friday.

“I talked to him a couple of times today,” Self told me. “We had a lively discussion.”

According to sources, Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., connected Trump with Self and Norman via phone after they voted against Johnson.

Johnson won the House speakership in the first round of voting, despite initially appearing to lose.

Self, Norman, and Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., all voted for lawmakers other than Johnson, seemingly putting the speaker’s gavel out of reach.

However, House leaders did not formally close the vote while determining the next steps. Republican lawmakers were instructed to appear on the House floor immediately in preparation for a second vote.

The second vote did not take place, and Johnson was sworn in as speaker on Friday afternoon.

