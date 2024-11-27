Receiving Social Security Checks While Living Abroad in 2025 – Everything You Need to Know

Social Security benefits aren’t just for those living in the U.S. In fact, over 760,000 people receive Social Security payments while living abroad annually. However, the rules are complex and depend on your citizenship, the type of benefit, and where you reside. Let’s break it all down.

Social Security Abroad

If you’re a U.S. citizen, you’re considered “outside the United States” if you’ve been away from the 50 states, D.C., Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, or American Samoa for 30 consecutive days. The good news? You can collect benefits in most countries, but there are key exceptions.

Countries Where Benefits Are Suspended

Cuba

North Korea

Some former Soviet republics

If you move to one of these places, your benefits will be suspended until you relocate to an eligible country.

Non-Citizens

Non-citizens residing abroad fall under totalization agreements. These bilateral treaties between the U.S. and 30 countries coordinate Social Security benefits for those who have worked in multiple nations. Examples of these countries include Canada, Germany, and Japan.

Types of Benefits

The type of Social Security benefit you’re collecting affects whether you can receive payments abroad.

Survivor Benefits

To receive survivor benefits, some individuals must meet specific residency requirements, such as living in the U.S. for at least five years.

Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

SSI cannot be collected outside the U.S. or the Northern Mariana Islands. This income-based benefit assists the elderly, blind, and disabled. If you leave the U.S. for more than 30 days, SSI payments are suspended, and you’ll need to reapply upon returning.

Retirement and Disability Benefits

Both retirement and disability benefits can generally be collected abroad without issue. However, if you leave the U.S. for six months or more, you may face temporary suspension until you spend at least a full month back in the U.S.

Keeping Your Benefits Intact

Living abroad comes with added responsibilities. The SSA conducts periodic checks on beneficiaries outside the U.S. to confirm their eligibility and to verify any changes in their circumstances.

Notify the SSA of Changes

It’s crucial to report these changes promptly:

Work status: Inform SSA of any job abroad.

Inform SSA of any job abroad. Marital status: Notify the SSA of marriage, divorce, or a spouse’s death.

Notify the SSA of marriage, divorce, or a spouse’s death. Address: Provide updated contact information.

Provide updated contact information. Other pensions: Report any non-Social Security pension eligibility.

Failure to report changes can result in benefit suspension or legal complications.

Complete Surveys on Time

The SSA sends out surveys to confirm your status. Responding promptly ensures timely payments and prevents errors. To avoid issues, don’t wait for the survey to communicate changes—be proactive.

Living abroad doesn’t mean losing access to Social Security benefits, but it does require staying informed and vigilant. By following the rules and maintaining open communication with the SSA, you can continue receiving your benefits without interruptions.

