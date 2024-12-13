Finance

Reality of the $6,400 Stimulus Check – What You Need to Know

By Russian Bandana

Donald Trump

In recent days, a viral video claiming President Joe Biden approved a $6,400 stimulus check has captured widespread attention. While the idea of extra financial aid may sound appealing, this claim is entirely false. Federal authorities and experts have debunked the video as a scam aimed at misleading the public. Here’s what you need to know to protect yourself and stay informed.

Origins

The video features a voice imitating President Joe Biden, making it seem credible. It promises Americans a prepaid “spending card” loaded with $6,400, allegedly accessible through a registration process. However, the U.S. Department of the Treasury has firmly denied the existence of such a program.

Government spokesperson Jenna Valle-Riestra clarified that any economic relief program of this scale would require congressional approval. As of now, no new stimulus measures are being considered.

Real Stimulus History

To put things in perspective, the U.S. government has issued three official rounds of stimulus payments since the COVID-19 pandemic began:

Stimulus CheckAdministrationAmount
FirstDonald Trump$1,200 per adult; $500 per dependent
SecondDonald Trump$600 per individual
ThirdJoe Biden$1,400 per adult; same for dependents

All these payments were part of carefully approved federal programs, announced through official channels and authorized by Congress.

Why Misinformation Spreads

False claims like the $6,400 stimulus check often target periods of financial uncertainty, such as holidays or economic downturns. Scammers prey on people’s hopes, spreading misinformation through social media to steal personal data or financial information.

By mimicking authoritative figures or institutions, these schemes gain unearned credibility. They aim to lure victims into providing sensitive details like Social Security or bank account numbers, which are then exploited for fraud.

Protecting Yourself

Staying vigilant is your best defense against scams. Here’s how:

  • Check official sources: Verify news through trusted government websites like the IRS or the Department of the Treasury. Don’t rely on social media as your primary source.
  • Avoid sharing sensitive data: Legitimate programs will never ask for personal or banking information through social media or unofficial channels.
  • Report scams: If you spot suspicious content, report it to social media platforms or federal agencies to prevent others from falling victim.

The Bottom Line

No new stimulus checks have been approved, despite the rumors making the rounds online. As inflation and economic concerns persist, it’s essential to separate fact from fiction. Any significant relief programs will be announced through credible, official channels—not viral videos.

Don’t let misinformation lead you astray. By staying informed and cautious, you can safeguard yourself from scams and avoid unnecessary confusion.

FAQs

Did Biden approve a $6,400 check?

No, this claim is false and has been debunked.

What is the source of the $6,400 rumor?

A fake video with a Biden impersonation spread the rumor.

How many stimulus checks have been issued?

Three official rounds have been approved since 2020.

Where can I verify stimulus news?

Visit official sites like IRS.gov or Treasury.gov.

What should I do if I see a scam?

Report it to social media platforms and federal authorities.

