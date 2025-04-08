Owosso

By Rachel Greco

REAL ID Deadline Nears in Oklahoma What You Need to Know Before May 7, 2025

With the May 7 deadline approaching fast, Oklahoma tag agencies are preparing for long queues as residents rush to get their REAL IDs. If you plan to fly within the U.S. or enter federal buildings, you’ll need to update your driver’s license to a REAL ID or carry a valid passport or federal ID.

We’ve simplified everything you need to know before heading to a tag agency, including the documents required, how to handle name changes, and tips to save time.

What Is a REAL ID?

The REAL ID Act was introduced after 9/11 to enhance national security. Starting May 7, 2025, you will need a REAL ID (which has a star symbol on it), a valid U.S. passport, or another federal ID to board domestic flights or enter certain government buildings.

“If they don’t have a star on their driver’s license by May 7, or a passport or active government ID, they won’t be able to fly within the U.S.,” explained Barbara Newey, a tag agent in Oklahoma City.

What Documents Should You Bring?

The process is simple if you already have a U.S. passport. In that case, you just need:

  • Your passport

  • Your current driver’s license with the correct address

  • One additional proof of residency (like a utility bill)

You don’t need a Social Security card, just your Social Security number.

If You Don’t Have a Passport

The checklist is a bit longer:

  • A certified birth certificate

  • Documents proving any name changes (marriage license, divorce decree, etc.)

  • Two proofs of current residency (bills, official mail — not junk mail)

Your birth certificate name must match your current ID name. If it doesn’t, you need to provide documents to show the legal name change history.

“It’s all about the paper trail,” Newey said.

What If Your Name Has Changed?

If your name has changed — especially more than once — bring all legal documents that explain the change. This includes:

  • Marriage license(s)

  • Divorce decrees

  • Any court orders

Exception:

If your birth certificate and current license show the same maiden name, and you returned to that name after a divorce, you may not need the extra documents.

Save Time with These Tips

To avoid delays and extra trips, follow these tips:

  • Visit the Service Oklahoma website to download the REAL ID checklist

  • Check whether your local tag agency takes appointments or is walk-in only

  • Bring original documents (photocopies are not accepted)

Some offices are walk-in only, like Newey’s, which operates Monday to Friday, 9 AM to 4:30 PM, and works on a first-come, first-served basis.

Expect More Crowds Closer to the Deadline

As the deadline draws near, the number of people visiting tag agencies is rising sharply.

“We’ve already seen more people over the past few weeks,” Newey said. “It’s only going to get busier as we approach May 7.”

Don’t wait until the last minute. Avoid long waits and ensure you have time to resolve any document issues.

