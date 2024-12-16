Readers sound off on being randomly assaulted, UnitedHealthcare killing, and election regrets

As a victim of Jordan Neely, I urge compassion

Brooklyn: On April 26, 2023, I was assaulted by Jordan Neely at 7 a.m. on the N train heading north between 14th St. and 34th St. He entered the train at 14th St., and as the train was pulling into the 34th St. station, he reached over another passenger and punched me in the head, hard. I was stunned, shocked and traumatized.

The train was filled with passengers and not one person asked if I was fine or offered help. Everyone watched as Neely walked off the train and left me in my seat, stunned. I could not move and had a difficult time understanding what had happened.

I never made eye contact with him. The audible gasp of the other passengers when he hit me continues to ring in my head. After more than a year of therapy, I am finally able to speak about the events of that day. I never understood the silence of victimhood until I became a victim of assault.

Five days later, I saw the news about a Marine veteran who tried to restrain a volatile passenger, and I saw Neely. Then the protests began. Mental illness is a serious disease that requires medical attention. Incarceration is not the answer. I believe Daniel Penny was trying to offer help to fellow passengers, unlike the passengers I rode with. Our military trains our troops to defend and protect. I believe Penny took his training seriously.

To the protesters: Use your time and energy to advocate for the homeless who require mental health services. Neely did not deserve to die or suffer mental illness. Penny does not deserve to be punished for trying to protect fellow New Yorkers. Safety, support for each other, offering assistance, providing care and acts of kindness should be the mantra for all citizens and politicians of New York. Maryann Davir

It’s a racket

Staten Island: I’ve worked with the New York State Office of Mental Health. New York’s mental health facilities are set up to fail. They want to fill beds and then get rid of people in 30 days — doesn’t matter where they place them. There’s no real therapy, only medication, which is a Band-Aid.

Once they get out, they stop taking the medications, in which case they return — that is, if they don’t commit some heinous crime. The state’s mental health system is basically set up to make money and keep the beds full with a revolving door. It’s all about making money, not fixing people. Joseph Dohner

With good intent

Staten Island: To Voicer Sylvia Johnson: It’s sad that Jordan Neely died. I think Daniel Penny will never forget what he did, but he will always feel that he stopped somebody from getting injured. As I am in my 80s, I hope I never encounter a person like Neely, but if I should, I can only hope there would be a Daniel Penny to stop what may happen. Thomas M. Bell

Menu highlights

Bronx: Before I jump to an unfair conclusion, can you explain to me, please, your purpose for one paragraph in the article “ With no cellies, slay suspect all by his lonesome ” (Dec. 12) of some menu items available to Luigi Mangione at his Pennsylvania prison, which included: “Thursday’s lunch offering… [of] Italian sausage, while the dinner includes chicken parmesan.

On Friday, the grub includes a bean burger and pasta with meat sauce.” Oh, I know, a pure coincidence of factual reporting, of course. Had the menu consisted of other ethnic favorites, such as sushi, rice and beans or fried chicken, you would certainly have included that crucial information, yes? Mike Yorio

Profits over people

Valhalla, N.Y.: Well, they caught the killer of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO, as we all knew they would. And while I certainly don’t condone violence or murder, this horrible incident will undoubtedly bring much attention to the medical companies’ insurance scams. It has brought to light that companies are only concerned with profits.

As everyone knows or has experienced, sometimes getting coverage for your medical issues can be like pulling teeth. “Deny, defend, depose” for profits is obviously the theme! Maybe the government should step in and help. I certainly don’t advocate socialism, but some regulations could be put in place.

Seeing the astronomical amounts of profits and salaries, maybe there should be a cap on these things. Some pro sports have a cap, and it seems to work. Maybe put a cap on profits these companies can make. After they reach it, they would have to put the extra back into coverage. Michael Grisanti

Player No. 47

Chapel Hill, N.C.: Having just suffered an ignominious loss in the World Series, the Yankees have now lost one of the best hitters in baseball, Juan Soto, virtually destroying any prospect of redeeming themselves in the forthcoming season. However, they need not despair; there is a solution: Hal Steinbrenner should offer Soto’s position (and salary, of course, with massive sign-on bonus) to Donald Trump.

This would make the Yankees invincible. Not only can Trump simply ignore the rules when they do not suit him, he can threaten the opposing team members with investigations and jail time if they obstruct him on the bases or prevent him from scoring each time he bats. Trump will be the greatest baseball player in history! A World Series victory is a certainty. MAGA will rejoice. Robert D. Rifkin

Getting it wrong

Manhattan: In Thursday’s paper, you referred to lefty Garrett Crochet as a “righthand ace.” Two days prior, you called the late shortstop and outfielder Harvey Kuenn a pitcher. Are sports editors extinct at the Daily News? Jeffrey Nelson

Clean power

Beacon, N.Y.,: With all the restrictions being placed on climate education throughout the country, it’s heartening to learn that New York City is prioritizing installing solar panels at public schools throughout the city, benefitting both the students and their communities (“ Schooling the city on solar ,” Dec. 11). Children know better than grown-ups that we must switch to clean, renewable energy for the benefit of our communities.

Adding solar to schools and other city roofs is an admirable and important step. Gov. Hochul has made it a priority to establish solar farms around the state, meeting our large-scale solar needs. It’s important that this momentum continues into the new year. Currently, disadvantaged communities shoulder the worst effects of dirty energy, a pattern that must be reversed as we aim to lift up all communities toward the promise of New York’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. Christine Arroyo

From the ground up

Sleepy Hollow, N.Y.: Voicer Gina Ottrando is right. Local politicos can affect our lives more directly than national ones. With the incoming administration set to strip away important environmental regulations and climate initiatives, among other things, our state representatives and City Council members must step up to keep New York in the lead of cleaning up climate pollution and keeping our air and water clean.

Our local representatives can also work with those of other states to supplement the positive effect on our lives. Together, they can create a major market for renewable technology and set an example for other states to reap the financial rewards of transitioning to clean energy, even while our soon-to-be president keeps claiming climate change is a hoax. Cathie Campbell

Courtroom rhetoric

Syosset, L.I.: Josh Steinglass, in his summation of the Trump hush-money trial, stated that Hope Hicks’ “testimony puts the nail into the defendant’s coffin.” I’m just curious: Has there ever been a single occurrence of a conviction of a disadvantaged defendant that was allowed to stand where 1) a piece of evidence was referred to by the prosecutor on summation as anything like a “nail into the defendant’s coffin” and 2) that piece of evidence was ultimately required to be excluded? Can ya say double standard? Drew Oringer

Accepting reality

East Haven, Conn.: To all the liberals disowning their friends or family, pulling their hair out of their heads or screaming in the wind about Trump’s victory, I want to help you. Go to the library and get the book by Michael Savage called “Liberalism is a mental disease.” Read it. I’m sure it will help you. Rob Mele

Political prediction

Scarsdale, N.Y.: How long after the inauguration do you think it will be before we start seeing the bumper stickers? You know, the ones saying, “Don’t blame me, I voted for Harris.” John Kern

