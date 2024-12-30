Raheem Morris explains failing to use a timeout late in regulation.

US local news

The 2024 season has seen many disastrous late-game clock management. The latest could have lost Atlanta a playoff spot.

Washington went three and out after Atlanta tied Sunday night’s game on a fourth-and-goal touchdown pass from Michael Penix, Jr. to Kyle Pitts with 1:19 left. The Falcons had one last shot to win in regulation, starting on their own 19 with 40 seconds and two timeouts.

Penix threw a 25-yard pass to Darnell Mooney early. It put the ball at Atlanta 44.

Falcons skipped timeout. The clock ran until the next snap, 17 seconds.

The Falcons tried a game-winning field goal after two incompletions, a neutral-zone infraction, and a defensive pass interference penalty at the Washington 38. Riley Patterson missed from 56 yards.

Falcons coach Raheem Morris addressed not using a timeout following the drive’s only completion after the game.

“In hindsight, it could have been a good decision or a better decision to take that timeout, but I wanted to move up there,” Morris told reporters, according Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com. “You always question those things and motives. You can always look back and maybe snap it faster.”

Only when treated poorly do you second-guess those things. Controlling the clock wins games. Untimely decisions lose games.

Morris calling timeout after the completion that started the final drive of regulation would have given the Falcons more chances to come closer.

Morris said “we could get to the line of scrimmage and run our operation a little faster there.” He wanted to preserve the timeout.

This is a challenging place for Penix’s second start. Penix wasn’t unhappy.

“He calls the timeout whenever he feels fit and he trusted us to get a play off and make the next play,” Penix told reporters. “We trust Coach’s judgment on that.”

Penix was right to say so openly. He and other players can safely ponder if it was a mistake. They should question if it will prevent them from winning the NFC South.

